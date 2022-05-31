California resident Elena Brewer believes St. Mary's public schools are "sexualizing" children by exposing them unnecessarily and too early to what she called variant lifestyles.
Brewer, who lives in California with her husband and three children, addressed the St.Mary's school board during a public comment period on May 25.
While generally lauding her children's teachers, Brewer said, "Our children are being bombarded with the LGBTQ propaganda in the form of terminology, classroom decor and even teachers' attire."
She said that two art teachers at the elementary school where her children either do or have attended have promoted LGBTQ propaganda and Black Lives Matter posters in an art class and have worn bracelets or clothing with similar messages.
Brewer said she complained several times to the school principal and said she was told by the school's vice principal that the artwork is part of the school system's curriculum and is not a political statement.
Brewer provided a copy of a Jan. 6 email from the school's vice principal in which she said, "There is a Black Lives Matter poster up in her classroom, which communicates to students that all students matter, and it has no affiliation to the organization."
Brewer also expressed concern about the word "pride" displayed in conjunction with a rainbow flag. The vice principal did not address that issue before Brewer spoke, although she said she visited the art room and said it "was colorfully decorated in an appropriate manner."
Lesbian and gay rights groups have been associated with the rainbow flag for years.
In the Jan. 6 email, the vice principal said, "There are policies and procedures in place by [the St. Mary's public school system] to ensure that staff create welcoming, safe spaces that reflect their personality without showing political affiliation and/or beliefs."
The vice principal asked for more information connecting "pride" with the rainbow flag in her email, but Brewer said she did not follow up with that until after last week's school board meeting.
Brewer's third-grade daughter's "art teacher also displayed a poster of a transgender individual without parental consent," Brewer told the school board. Brewer's daughter "and her friend were debating if the individual was a woman or a man. In any other public setting, if an adult blatantly sexualizes children, that adult goes to jail. But in SMCPS schools, this is allowed," Brewer said.
"The art class is turning into a sexual grooming class because of the way the teachers are carrying themselves," Brewer said later, adding that one of the teachers wears a rainbow bracelet, for example.
At the May 25 meeting, Brewer also said that her then-fifth-grade son chose a book called, "The Thing About Jellyfish," from a summer reading list but was later "horrified" to find out it described a homosexual relationship.
"My son didn't even know what heterosexuality was, much less homosexuality," Brewer said. "You robbed me and my son of his innocence." She said a similar thing happened to her daughter.
Superintendent Scott Smith was asked by Southern Maryland News several specific questions related to Brewer's concerns, but declined to answer them. However, he noted that the system follows all federal and state requirements.
Following the May 25 meeting, school board vice chair Cathy Allen — who chaired the meeting in chair Karin Bailey's absence — said parents and students are usually given "a fairly extensive list of books for reading," and it's up to the parent to sign off on their child's choices.
In regard to the summer reading list, in an email, Smith quoted Michelle Galant Wall, the system's supervisor for English language instruction: "Any with mature or sensitive topics or not on our approved list are clearly identified, and the verbiage specifically states that parents are encouraged to review the selections."
Allen said she wasn't aware of the use of the word "pride" in conjunction with a rainbow flag at the elementary school and would have to look into it.
Allen said St. Mary's public schools generally do what's mandated by the Maryland State Department of Education, but when something is only suggested, they can decline to do it.
"We stick with the 'have to do,' but don't take big leaps that Montgomery or Howard County does," she said.
Allen noted that the state education department has a proposed framework for curriculum for younger learners in regard to gender identity. Although the proposal is not currently before the St. Mary's school board, Allen noted that if it is adopted, parents would be able to opt out.
However, The Washington Post reported on May 17 that the state health framework, which is for grades prekindergarten through 12, does not provide an opt out for parents of preK to third-grade students, only for fourth grade and up.
Some school districts have not yet discussed the framework, but there has been controversy in some of the places that have addressed it, the Post reports, noting specifically Carroll and Frederick counties. Where it has been discussed, it has been controversial with some contending that it's inappropriate for younger students.
The gender identity debate is nationwide.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) recently signed legislation banning discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity for K-3 students. In Virginia, Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) recently signed a bill requiring school districts to notify parents whenever instructional materials include sexually explicit content and provide alternative, non-explicit materials if requested.
Brewer said parents should have to opt in to such, not opt out.
Also in the May 25 St. Mary's school board meeting, Andy Murray, who is the visual arts teacher for the school system's virtual academy, spoke about the virtues of the program, which has 337 students in grades 3-12.
"I think sometimes when you're part of a certain minority group ... it provides a certain platform for education where it takes out the social pressure of being judged and misjudged," Murray said.
"On the flip side," board member Jim Davis said, "a lot of times the kids have to go through transgressions to make it in life. What worries me is you get somebody who is coddled, and they get out in the world and they just can't compete."
Davis noted that the number of homeschooled students in St. Mary's County is increasing. Smith said there are some 1,400 homeschooled students in the county.
During the board's May 11 meeting, school board candidate Dorothy Andrews cited statistics from the Maryland Department of Education and the College of Southern Maryland that the percentage of homeschooled students in Southern Maryland has increased 74% in the past five years and there are now more than 4,500 homeschooled students in the region.
“The question for the public school administration is: Why?” Andrews asked.
On May 26, Brewer told Southern Maryland News that she wants the school system to enforce a dress code for teachers and staff so they dress in a professional way without expressing what she said are political beliefs.
In a May 27 email, Smith noted the system's dress code, which was adopted in 1987 and last reviewed in 2007. It states: "The attire of professional employees during working hours should reflect the professional position of the employee and should be exemplary to students with whom the professional employee works."
On Friday afternoon, May 27, Brewer said that her third-grade daughter said the word "pride" was recently removed from the rainbow poster in her art classroom. However, in that same email, Brewer said her seventh-grade daughter recently said that two of the paraeducators at her middle school wear masks or T-shirts with a rainbow and the word "equality" on them.
"I've received many messages already from parents thanking me for speaking up," Brewer said, referring to her public comment at the May 25 meeting.