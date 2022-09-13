A 41-year-old Calvert County man was convicted of first- and second-degree rape during a two-day trial last week in Leonardtown.
Jamar Daron Moss, who has addresses in Huntingtown and Lusby according to the state courts website, was found not guilty of attempted first-degree murder. Another first-degree rape charge was nolle prossed, or dismissed, along with first-degree assault and misdemeanor resisting arrest.
However, he faces another trial on Sept. 27 for attempted second-degree rape, third-degree sex offense and third-degree burglary, all felonies, and two counts of second-degree assault in a case involving two other women not linked to the first case.
Both cases allegedly occurred on the same day — Nov. 8, 2021.
In the first case, Moss raped a 38-year-old woman after he came to her residence in Lexington Park.
In an interview with the Maryland State Police that took place at Medstar St. Mary's Hospital and was entered into evidence at trial, the woman said Moss held her down for 14 minutes, attempted to strangle her and then raped her.
The incident was recorded on a video camera, according to the woman as stated in the court document.
"He said that I told everybody that I gave him AIDS," the victim said. She told a Trooper Jackson, "He was under the influence or he was in a psychosis or something," and added that he had been smoking a crack pipe.
The woman, who had red marks on her chest and back, according to photos that were presented in court, told the trooper that she never had sexual relations with Moss previously but knew him.
Assistant state's attorneys Dan White and John Stackhouse prosecuted the case. Moss was represented by defense attorneys Kathryn B. Batey and John Michael Wilson.
In the latter case, Moss allegedly broke into a woman's home and assaulted two women in the 45900 block of Indian Way in Great Mills.
According to a Circuit Court Judge Joseph M. Stanalonis' court calendar for Sept. 14, Moss has a motions hearing scheduled for 11 a.m. that day in regard to the latter case.
Moss is currently housed in the Anne Arundel County Detention Center.