Jamar Daron Moss

 St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office photo

A 41-year-old Calvert County man was convicted of first- and second-degree rape during a two-day trial last week in Leonardtown. 

Jamar Daron Moss, who has addresses in Huntingtown and Lusby according to the state courts website, was found not guilty of attempted first-degree murder. Another first-degree rape charge was nolle prossed, or dismissed, along with first-degree assault and misdemeanor resisting arrest. 

