Two county commissioner boards and a state delegate recently asked the College of Southern Maryland to revise its policy that requires students to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to attend classes in person.
The St. Mary’s County commissioners voted unanimously in favor of sending a letter to college President Maureen Murphy on May 24, and Calvert’s commissioners followed up by consensus on May 31.
Calvert County Commissioner Earl F. “Buddy” Hance (R) noted that they were asked by the St. Mary’s commissioners to send a letter.
In the St. Mary’s letter, it states, “We are concerned this vaccine protocol closes CSM’s doors to too many in our county.”
The letter notes that 76% of people age 12 and up in St. Mary’s County are vaccinated against COVID-19, which means that potentially one of four prospective students could be affected by the college’s policy.
Vaccination has been shown to be effective against the virus, especially staving off severe illnesses and hospitalization.
There was some misinformation going around about the college requiring a vaccination for admission, but Angela Walters Small, the college’s communications director, said students can still take classes remotely, for example.
“Being vaccinated is not an admission requirement,” she said in an email. “We have a substantial number of students who prefer to take classes remotely (we predict that number may increase with rising gas prices), and those students have never been required to have proof of vaccination.”
Julie Oberg — who replaced Kelly Robertson-Slagle as Calvert County’s economic development director in January — told the Calvert commissioners that CSM also has exemptions for medical and religious reasons, for example.
During board discussion, Calvert Commissioner Chris Gadway (R) said, “The vaccine does not and cannot inhibit the transmission of COVID, and I don’t understand where the vaccine mandates come in.” He added that “quite a few government and corporate vaccine mandates have fallen to different court decisions across our country.”
Medical consensus shows the vaccine can help limit the transmission of the virus, though not completely.
“Who is mandating anywhere right now?” Commissioner Mike Hart (R) asked. Gadway replied, “The University of Maryland has a mandate policy in place.”
Many colleges around the nation, including St. Mary’s College of Maryland, are requiring students to be vaccinated before attending classes next semester.
Gadway said it “seems to be a state by state” situation, noting vaccine requirements at public colleges in Virginia were eliminated earlier this year after that state’s Attorney General Jason Miyares (R) issued an opinion, which said that such vaccine requirements weren’t legal unless approved by the state legislature. Through an executive order, Virginia’s Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) when he was sworn in on Jan. 15 removed any requirement that employees, including those at colleges and universities, be vaccinated.
Although its indoor mask mandates have been lifted, as of June 1, the University of Maryland still requires its on-campus employees and students to be vaccinated, according to umd.edu.
“It goes both ways because there will be some people who won’t put their kid in school if people aren’t vaccinated,” Calvert Commissioner Kelly McConkey (R) said. “And there’s people who won’t go to it because they have to be vaccinated. It’s a double-edged sword.”
College of Southern Maryland “is the only college that some people can afford to go to,” Hart said, noting the local K-12 public school systems don’t require a vaccination.
In her email, Walters Small said the community college’s board of trustees is currently reviewing the policy and would reconsider it at least 30 days before the start of the fall semester, which begins Aug. 31.
In regard to the COVID-19 pandemic, she noted that the college’s policies have changed as the available information has changed.
“We understand the complexities surrounding how we navigate through COVID-19, and our decisions consider both scientific evidence and multiple individual perspectives,” she said.
During the Calvert commissioners’ discussion, McConkey referred to the college’s board of trustees’ previous decision regarding COVID-19 vaccinations. “When they voted on it, it was a very close vote,” he said.
“We’re not going to draw any lines in the sand today,” Hance said, which resulted in some chuckles.
“We didn’t say anything about how much we fund them,” Gadway added.
In a recent letter to constituents, Del. Matt Morgan (R-St. Mary’s) called the college’s vaccination policy discriminatory.
“Vaccine requirements ... have been reversed in nearby Virginia with no statistical detriment to student or faculty health ... I believe that soon, mandates for the COVID-19 vaccine will be obsolete,” he wrote.
Morgan said many constituents contacted him about the issue. He noted that, according to Maryland’s COVID-19 website, over 282,000 documented breakthrough cases have occurred in those vaccinated.
“I strongly feel that choosing to be vaccinated should remain a personal choice, free from the influence of CSM,” he wrote.
Charles County Commissioner President Reuben B. Collins II (D) said he and the county’s other commissioners have not discussed sending a letter to CSM about its vaccination policy.
St. Mary’s College still requires vaccination
St. Mary’s College of Maryland students and staff must not only have a COVID-19 vaccination, but also receive a booster within 30 days of becoming eligible, according to smcm.edu.
Exemptions will be granted for medical, pregnancy or religious reasons.
Those requirements are in effect for the summer session.
“When it comes to any changes to the current policy by the start of the fall semester, we cannot speculate at this time,” according to Gretchen Phillips, the college’s communications specialist. “We are continuing to monitor coronavirus data and are in regular contact with the St. Mary’s County Health Department for guidance.”
Staff writers Marty Madden and Darryl Kinsey Jr. contributed to this report. Twitter: @CalebSoMdNews