St. Mary’s County Sheriff Tim Cameron (R) chats with Leonardtown resident Rebecca MacDonald following his presentation at The Rex restaurant and bar on Thursday evening, Oct. 28, 2021. Also pictured is Peter LaPorte, executive director of the St. Mary’s County Historical Society.
Sheriff Tim Cameron (R) speaks at Great Mills High School while Chaplain Gwen Bankins, Wilson Morales and Charlie Wharton listen on March 20, 2022, the anniversary of the Great Mills High School shooting on March 20, 2018. Cameron has called that shooting the worst day in the history of the county. During the shooting, 16-year-old Jaelynn Willey and 14-year-old Desmond Barnes were shot at Great Mills High School, and Willey later died. The shooter, 17-year-old Austin Wyatt Rollins, was then involved in a shooting with Deputy Blaine Gaskill and died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to police.
It's been 42 years, and Sheriff Tim Cameron (R) took time to reflect on his time with the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office.
Cameron, 63, who is finishing his fourth elected four-year term as the county's top cop, began working with the sheriff's office on July 3, 1980. His first patrol vehicle was a 1977 Plymouth Fury.
At that time, the office had 29 deputies and a budget of less than $1 million. Today, there are 152 deputies budgeted and a budget of $58.9 million.
Cameron noted the technology changes over the years, and also remembered the PNC Bank heist that took place in the summer of 2008.
According to a press release, on Sept. 24, 2008, Quinita Ennis, Joseph Frederick Brown and William Johnson drove to the bank manager’s home, wearing masks and camouflage clothing and had a 9 mm rifle. The kidnappers took the manager and her two young children and drove them to the bank in the manager’s car.
With her 19-month-old child being held hostage, the bank manager went inside and retrieved $169,900. Afterward, the bank manager and her son were driven to Green Holly Elementary School nearby and released.
Brown and Johnson then buried the rifle and buried $84,000 in cash in safes, which was recovered during a search of the property. The kidnappers were sentenced to terms in prison ranging from eight to 19 years and were ordered to pay restitution, the release states. Cameron credited detectives for their work on the case.
He also recalled the Great Mills High School shooting on March 20, 2018, what he called the worst day in the history of the county. During the shooting, 16-year-old Jaelynn Willey and 14-year-old Desmond Barnes were shot at Great Mills High School, and Willey later died.
The shooter, 17-year-old Austin Wyatt Rollins, was then involved in a shooting with Deputy Blaine Gaskill, the school's resource officer, and died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to police.
Cameron also noted a culture change in the sheriff's office during his tenure.
It took a number of years to shift the culture, he said.
"There is absolutely a healthy culture now — our mission to protect our citizens from criminals and events. We have very talented, hard-working people here who are very disciplined,” he said.
Over the years, the county has seen prescription pill abuse that changed into use of heroin and now that includes fentanyl.
“It’s all made in China and that stuff is coming across the border unchecked,” Cameron said of fentanyl.
Capt. Steve Hall, who was recently elected sheriff unopposed after winning the Republican primary earlier this year, had kind words for Cameron.
"If there is one person who has set the example, bent the trends and reshaped perception of local law enforcement, it is [Cameron]," Hall said in the release.
Hall first met Cameron as a 16-year-old at Mattapany Camp.
Hall said he is amazed at how people were drawn to Cameron and the ease and comfort with which he held conversations and the attention of those around him.
“Being sheriff was never on my radar,” Cameron said at a St. Mary's County Historical Society event at The Rex in Leonardtown last year. “If it was mentioned to me a year before I ran [in 2006], I would’ve laughed.”
Cameron will take over as leader of the Wyoming Highway Patrol in January. His last day as sheriff is Dec. 3. Hall will be sworn in Nov. 5 as the new St. Mary's County sheriff.