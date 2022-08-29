"If you ever have the pleasure of [knowing] Ann Kovalcik, you will immediately realize that she is the epitome of a caring and faith-filled person who loves to help people."
With those words, Linda Greer nominated her friend for a Donald E. Schaefer People Helping People Award.
Greer said she met Kovalcik over 25 years ago when Greer was attending St. Mary's Ryken High School. Greer, then known as Stefko, was a student and Kovalick was working at the school at the time as a counselor.
"She's always looking to do God's work by helping people," Greer said. "She's just an amazing person who helps anyone."
Greer and others were present on Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 24, when Comptroller Peter Franchot (D) presented Kovalcik with the award, named after Maryland's former two-term governor, two-term comptroller and mayor of Baltimore.
Kovalcik has been director of Camp Maria near Leonardtown for 12 years, she said. The camp, which is located on Breton Bay, serves as a retreat for military veterans, people who are homeless, foster children, families and others.
"There's an ecumenical spirit here," Kovalcik said just prior to receiving her award. "There's beauty and peacefulness." Visitors pick that up when visiting the camp, she said, and it doesn't matter if they attend a church or not.
During the presentation, Kovalcik noted that "Camp Creation" for youth was held at the site this year for the first time. It focused on ecosystems and recycling, for example.
Former county commissioner Francis "Jack" Russell encouraged Kovalcik to implement the camp, she said.
Russell said, "It gave young folks the opportunity to understand how our rivers are and that we're all in this together — that we're in God's creation."
In closing, Camp Maria's board chair Mark Taylor said, "There's nobody who deserves this recognition more than her."
Camp Maria was founded in 1937 by the Sisters of Charity of Nazareth, a Catholic order of nuns based in Kentucky.