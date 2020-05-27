Can I just go to bed?

There is something I’ve heard a ton of people mention, but have never heard a legitimate explanation for.
I’m talking about quarantine sleep, the phenomenon where your governor closes nonessential businesses due to the coronavirus pandemic and all of a sudden you’re an insomniac. I aim to go to bed at about 10:30 p.m., then it’s suddenly 2:30 a.m.
At first, I thought maybe I was just thrown off my natural rhythm by working from home, but here I am, working from the office once again for more than a week now, recouping that sleep with a lot of coffee.
So maybe it’s a lack of movement and exercise, or just anxiety about a deadly virus. OK. I look at those online articles about how to get more sleep, usually after trying to sleep for an hour without success.
“Get off your phone” is the most prominent one. How am I supposed to do that if I’m staying up until 2:30 a.m. researching how to get to bed? This is probably a really good idea, but the least tempting.
“Stick to a solid schedule.” This, too, sounds like a good one, but my “solid schedule” ends up starting pretty late no matter what.
“Avoid caffeine throughout the day.” Nope.
“Exercise daily.” This might be the thing that’s keeping me awake. Not paying a steep gym membership really decreases how much I want to work out. Still going for those walks and runs, though.
“Read books.” I’m on this one. I’m reading “The People in the Trees” by Hanya Yanagihara on my e-reader (thanks, St. Mary’s County Library). But sometimes, a phone buzzes and I set it down, and then we hit 2:30 a.m.
“Clean your room and make your bed.” OK, I got this one done this weekend. I spent a whole day on it. I will say, it helped. But the other problem is that now my room looks like such a cool hang out space that I don’t want to sleep in it.
I’m getting there. I got about 6½ hours last night, which is pretty good.
The next steps are to hide my electronics from myself and unplug the TV, which can hopefully get me another 30 minutes. Sleep is important, and it’s a struggle to get in the freaked-out world we’re living in, but unprecedented times call for unprecedented measures.