CARES Act funds approved for senior services

After the Maryland Department of Aging and Human Services received new funding through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act to support activities authorized through the Older Americans Act of 1965, the department last week requested the St. Mary’s commissioners to approve the grant awards.
Three grants totaling $186,753 would fund additional home delivered meals, senior activity bags, exercise and activity video class instructors, virtual entertainment, newsletters and licensed home care services during the COVID-19 emergency.
Lori Jennings-Harris, director of the department of aging and human services, told commissioners June 16 the term for grant is Jan. 20 through Sept. 30 and “funds are earmarked for programs that support our meals program, as well as family caregiver and support programs.”
The commissioners unanimously approved the grant awards for the Maryland Department of Aging, making no additional comments.
Later in the meeting, the commissioners also approved the memorandum of understanding between the county and the health department and several others between the county and the partner agencies identified in the May 5 CARES Relief Spending Plan.
After the county requested a distribution of funds from the Coronavirus Relief Fund established under the CARES Act, they received 19.8 million. In order to receive the funds, the county entered into an agreement that indemnifies the state by agreeing to withhold income tax receipts in the event the county spends funds outside of the parameters of the federal legislation.
At the meeting, David Weiskopf, county attorney, said just as the county entered into an agreement for the CARES Act funds, the county needs to enter into memorandums of understanding with the health department, department of social services and the St. Mary’s County Metropolitan Commission for the funds as well.
“The health department and MetCom have signed,” Weiskopf said, “and with the department of social services, the local attorney approved it and now it is with the attorney general to approve, but I don’t suspect any problems.”
“So this just allows us to fund these providers that are out there in the community?” Commissioner Mike Hewitt (R) asked, with Weiskopf confirming it.
Twitter: @MadisonEntNews