Sonny Ramirez teaches about Plato’s Republic in a philosophy class at Chesterton Academy in Charlotte Hall. From left are students Michael Jenkins, Blake Gibson, Noah Powell, David Krall and Catherine Powell.
The Franciscan University of Steubenville, Ohio, and Chesterton Schools Network, the sponsoring organization for the Chesterton Academy of St Mary’s, have entered into a partnership to allow high school students to enroll concurrently at Franciscan University and receive college credit in select courses.
Under the program, which will start in September, juniors and seniors enrolled at the Chesterton Academy of St. Mary’s will be eligible to earn in up to 12 college credit hours at Franciscan University.
There is a charge for each enrolled student per course.
Students will cover the material in the Chesterton Academy’s theology and philosophy classes.
When an enrolled student passes a course, he or she will receive an official Franciscan University transcript.
"This partnership will be of great benefit to both the University and the Chesterton Schools Network," Dale Ahlquist, president of the Chesterton Society in Minnesota, said in a release. "There is great excitement all around."
Andrew Pudysz, headmaster of Chesterton Academy of St. Mary’s, said in the release, “I am very excited about this partnership with my alma mater, Franciscan University. Our students who want to take advantage of this program will receive the best of both worlds — outstanding instruction by our faculty here and academic recognition from one of the leading Catholic universities in the country.”
In time, the program will be expanded to offer a total 36 credit hours in a variety of subject areas.
“When fully implemented,” Pudysz said, “a student could complete their freshman year of college by the time they are graduated from Chesterton Academy of St. Mary’s.”
The private high school opened last fall at 29530 Charlotte Hall Road across from St. Anne’s Anglican Church, which is next to the Charlotte Hall Veterans Home.