It’s almost time for the counting to begin. On Tuesday, the county’s department of land use and growth management presented an updated report of the Census Complete Count Committee to the St. Mary’s commissioners.
At a May 14 meeting, the commissioners had approved the formation of the Census Complete Count Committee, which aimed to develop and implement a community outreach strategy to encourage full participation in the 2020 U.S. Census.
The committee brings awareness of the importance of the census to members of historically low response groups such as low-income households, homeless persons, children under 5 years of age, racial and ethnic minorities, undocumented immigrants, persons who do not speak English fluently, young mobile persons, LGBTQ persons, and persons who may be angry at or distrust the government.
The committee wants to convey assurance that census information is confidential and cannot be used for any purpose beyond the census, Lee Osberry, a representative from the U.S. Census Bureau, told the county commissioners Tuesday, adding that a breach of confidentiality is punishable by $250,000 fine and time in prison.
Members of the committee include the St. Mary’s County Chamber of Commerce, College of Southern Maryland, the St. Mary’s County Health Department, the housing authority, local branch of the NAACP, Naval Air Station Patuxent River, the office of Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.), the St. Mary’s County Library, the town of Leonardtown and several county departments.
The outreach strategy of the committee is based on five subcommittees: business, community services, education, human services and media. Members were assigned to subcommittees based on the interest of the organization that the participants represented, according to meeting documents.
Four meetings were held by the complete count committee where information from the census bureau was distributed, and one or more census employees attended to make a presentation and answer questions while subcommittees also exchanged ideas.
In November, the Maryland Department of Planning provided a grant application to St. Mary’s and other rural counties for funding to raise census awareness and if funds are awarded the St. Mary’s complete county committee will use them to conduct a multi-media advertising campaign led by the county’s public information officer, ALisa Casas, with contributions from the subcommittees.
Bill Hunt, director of land use and growth management for the county, told commissioners that census data is used in many ways such as redistricting for elections and the number of representatives a state has in Congress and the distribution of $675 billion annually in federal funds back to the state, county, city and town governments. Uses for these funds include transportation needs, housing assistance and rehabilitation loans, funds to help care for people with disabilities, children and the elderly and assists local governments in planning and implementing programs for emergency response.
For every Marylander uncounted, it is estimated to cost the state more than $18,250 per person over 10 years in federal funds that will not be used in Maryland.
The instructions for the 2020 census questions explain that the form is to be filled out to count all the people at the residence, including babies, who are living and sleeping at the residence most of the time. Questions include: is the residence rented or owned; is there a mortgage or loan; is there a phone number for the residence; and what is the name, sex, age, race and date of birth of each person in the residence, according to Hunt.
“That’s really it,” he said.
Households will receive the first invitation to participate in the next census in March 2020. Most letters in St. Mary’s County will ask for a response through the internet or by phone but addresses with limited internet availability will receive a paper questionnaire. An enumerator will visit the address if there is no response by the end of April.
Commissioner Todd Morgan (R) asked how the census prevents double-counts of people, especially when the state is depending on technology to keep track.
“We are dedicated to making sure we have an accurate count,” Osberry said, and assured commissioners that a cross-check is done to prevent double-counts and the counting of deceased persons.
Commissioner Eric Colvin (R) asked what St. Mary’s County’s response was in the last census.
Osberry confirmed the county’s response percentage was 78% in the 2010 census of he remembers correctly.
Commissioner Mike Hewitt (R) asked if the census counts undocumented immigrants with Osberry replying that they are included because whether legal or not, they are participates in the community.
Hunt also stressed that the census is in need of part-time workers.
The 2020 census job website, 2020census.gov/jobs, allows applicants to apply for a range of positions, including recruiting assistants, office operations supervisors, clerks, census field supervisors, and census takers. Positions offer flexible work hours and applicants will be placed in an applicant pool for 2020 census filed positions for positions they qualify for. Applicants will be contacted as work becomes available in their area.
Osberry said that the census is trying to hire people that live in the community to work in the community, explaining that people are more likely to trust a neighbor or family member and in turn would be more likely to fulfill their “civic duty.”
An undercount hurts the community, he said.
Commissioner President Randy Guy (R) encouraged more males to apply for the enumerator positions since according to him, most who have applied in the past were female and have said they did not feel safe traveling to certain low-response areas of the county.
Twitter: @MadisonEntNews