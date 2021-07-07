Classrooms in Charles County are taking one step closer to a pre-pandemic feel for the upcoming school year.
Charles public school officials announced earlier this month that the system would drop its mandatory mask mandate at local schools.
While strongly encouraged, students, staff and visitors will no longer be required to wear masks within Charles public school buildings.
School officials consulted with the Maryland State Department of Education, state and local health departments and Charles County Health Officer Dr. Dianna Abney in making changes to their mask mandate, a press release from the school system said.
Jason Stoddard, director of school safety and security for the school system, said the system would continue to take a proactive approach to combatting COVID-19.
Stoddard said the county would continue to provide rapid testing and encourage social distancing as much as possible. The county will also carry on with with a voluntary testing program that was piloted in the spring, and will continue when the school year begins this fall.
The program, started in conjunction with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as Health and Human Services, will provide testing for students in summer enrichment and summer boost programs.
Stoddard said when students come back in the fall, the program will expand to make the voluntary once-per-week testing available to all students.
Parents interesting in signing up their students for testing should visit the Charles County Public Schools' website for a QR code to sign up and for more information.
St. Mary's, Calvert prep for full returns
Regionally, schools continue to prepare for the re-opening of schools to full-day instruction.
Public schools in Charles and St. Mary's counties will begin the 2021-2022 school year on Monday, Aug. 30.
Calvert public schools start their new school year on Aug. 31, with prekindergarten and kindergarten students beginning with a staggered start on Thursday, Sept. 2, and Friday, Sept 3.
In a response to comment, Beverly Dahlstrom, an administrative assistant for St. Mary’s public schools, said that the school system “will continue to follow the guidance from the governor, CDC, the local health officer and the Maryland State Department of Education regarding masking requirements for our staff and students.”
A letter home to parents at the end of the year said that the system would return to “normal operations” starting this summer.
Staff, students and visitors would not be required to wear masks, but those that want to were encouraged to do so. Disposable masks would also be on hand for those that want one, the letter continued.
Calvert public school officials did not respond to a request for comment by press time, but a press release on the system's website stated that board of education meetings in the county would be reopened to the public starting July 15.
Public comment will be limited to 10 people, though those that want to speak can sign up at the meeting instead of in advance.
In Charles County, the school board plans to reopen its meetings to the public when the board meets again in August.
In June, spokeswoman Katie O’Malley-Simpson stated that the school board “will follow the same safety guidelines as schools as we reopen more fully in August.”
St. Mary’s board of education meetings have been open to the public since last August.