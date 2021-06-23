After a trying year of distanced learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Charles County pubic school system is preparing to welcome pupils back to the classroom full time.
Students will return to the classroom on Aug. 30 for full time instruction, the school system said in a press release on Jun. 16.
It will be the first time since last March that all of the county’s 27,000 students will have the option to be back in classrooms five days a week.
Melissa Miesowitz, director of secondary programs said one of the lessons learned over the pandemic was the importance for students to be in the classroom.
“Having students in person is the best way for our kids to learn, primarily because the relationship between students and teachers is important and you lose some of that when you’re behind a screen and behind a camera,” Miesowitz said.
The announcement comes a month after the county unveiled plans for re-opening last month to the state board of education.
The presentation included plans for every student to receive an electronic device and including instructional techniques learned during the pandemic.
Virtual learning options will be available through the virtual academy program, which is available to high schoolers.
The program would allow students to receive eight credits per year through daily 90-minute instruction sessions.
Over 125 students have been enrolled based on certain metrics, including performance from the 2020-2021 school year and attendance levels.
Standard operating procedures such as contact tracing for staff, personal protection equipment acquisition and masking will still be in effect when school returns.
Summer learning programs for students in need have been made available and fees for secondary summer school makeup courses have been waived.
That summer boost program has also been initiated in an effort to close learning gaps brought on by the pandemic. High school programs will have virtual and in-person options available.
Students with weak internet connections will be able to to attend virtual programs via internet cafes at all seven county high schools.
Elementary, middle and special education boost programs will all be held in person.
The district has also made available two free summer enrichment camps for K-12 students; information can be found on the Charles County Public Schools website.
The Charles County announcement affirms plans for all three regional school districts to return to in-person learning in line with directives outlined by the Maryland State Board of Education in April.
Earlier this month, parents in St. Mary’s County received a letter stating intentions to bring students back into classrooms on a full-time basis.
Summer enrichment camps and learning programs will be made available to students without social distancing or mask guidelines in place.
“For students in the programs, this may be the first time for students and staff to see each other’s smiles in over a year,” St. Mary’s public schools’ Superintendent Scott Smith said in the letter.
Smith stated in the letter that staff would focus on creating a “welcoming and understanding” environment to help students during the transition.
The letter also detailed plans for a virtual academy to be made available for students in grades 3 to 12.
Cathy Page, public information officer for Calvert County Public Schools, said that the district is moving forward with plans to resume in-person instruction during the 2021-2022 school year.
Like St. Mary’s County, Calvert will also offer a virtual attendance option for grades 3 to 12.
