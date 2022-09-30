A 32-year-old Mechanicsville man was found guilty on Sept. 29 after a three-day trial regarding the death of Henry B. Stauffer, 65, when a truck collided with a horse-drawn buggy in Loveville on Oct. 27, 2021.
The jury found Ryan Nicholas Cherrico guilty on eight of nine counts. He was guilty of negligent manslaughter by auto, contributing to negligent manslaughter, homicide by vehicle, reckless driving, negligent driving, failure to stop after an accident involving damage, failure to render assistance and failure to report an incident to police.
Cherrico was found not guilty of driving while impaired.
According to court documents, the crash at 28350 Point Lookout Road involved a 2000 Chevy Silverado that crossed the centerline and struck Stauffer's buggy almost head on. He was declared dead at the scene.
After the crash, police encountered Cherrico a half-mile away at a Citgo gas station on the corner of Poppops Lane and Point Lookout Road at 7:53 a.m., but didn't have enough information to detain him, according to a charging document filed by Cpl. Jason Smith.
Cherrico, who was arrested several days later, had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath at that time and his speech was slurred, the document stated. A video showed Cherrico discarding clothing along his path after the crash.
Text messages from his mother, Linda Dawn Cherrico, stated he was the driver of the vehicle and was aware that the crash killed Stauffer, according to the charging document.
The pickup was reported stolen by its owner, Robin Lynn Nelson, after she learned that it was involved in a fatal crash. Nelson, who was in Florida at the time, told police that she left the pickup at her brother's residence, where Cherrico would stay off and on.
A photo of Cherrico introduced at the trial apparently taken by police at the Citgo showed him with either blood or a bruise on his right cheek.
The state called 18 witnesses during the three-day trial.
Cherrico, who had a suspended driver's license at the time of the crash, had a history of driving under the influence, according to the charging document.
A sentencing date has not been set yet. Sarah Proctor, assistant state's attorney, prosecuted the case. An earlier trial in May ended in a mistrial.
Stauffer ran the Loveville auction three days a week, St. Mary's County Commissioner Michael Hewitt (R) said during the commissioners' meeting following the crash last year. "He was a wonderful man," Hewitt said.