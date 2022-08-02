By a 4-3 vote, the St. Mary's County Planning Commission approved a concept site plan for a mixed-use development on the corner of FDR Boulevard and Route 4.
"The mixed use is lightning in a bottle," said Mark Higgs, a general contractor affiliated with the project who lives in Hughesville.
"You better find a place for some of these [workforce or low-income] folks to live .... or you'll wind up with a workforce that commutes," planning commission member Merl Evans said.
"Workforce is important to the community," local land-use attorney Chris Longmore said, noting Harris Teeter and Giant Foods support the project.
The plan calls for a six-story 176,904-square-foot building with 221 dwelling units; a 3½-story 26,957 square-foot townhome building with 12 luxury dwelling units; a 5,977-square-foot restaurant; and a 331-space parking garage on 7.5 acres.
Traffic consultant Jackie Chandler said that a traffic agreement from 2006 holds sway in this case. It allows up to 906 vehicle trips in the morning and 903 in the afternoon/evening.
She noted that traffic is back to 2019 levels in the area. Even though some people now work from home, the difference has been made up in part by work and delivery vans like ones from Amazon.
The zoning is mixed-use medium intensity with a planned unit development.
The plan advertises the apartment units as "live, work and play." It is envisioned as a gateway to the First Colony community and community landmark.
During public comment, retired Col. James Krilich, 77, said he strongly supports Chesapeake FDR and wants to live there.
Planning commission member Joe St. Clair made the motion to approve the concept site plan, which was seconded by member Joe Fazekas. Evans and chair Howard Thompson joined them in voting yes.
Commission members Joe VanKirk, William R. "BJ" Hall III and Patricia Robrecht voted no. Kim Summers was absent.
Walking and biking trails are proposed, along with electric-vehicle charging stations.