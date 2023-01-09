The Chesapeake Oyster Alliance in partnership with Chesapeake Bay Trust recently announced over $115,000 in new grants were awarded to 13 different oyster-related businesses and organizations to enhance efforts to add more oysters to the bay.
The Oyster Innovation Grants were given to eight different Maryland entities and five in Virginia that are working on projects to boost oyster aquaculture production and oyster restoration in Chesapeake Bay, according to a news release
In Southern Maryland, the St. Mary’s River Watershed Association received $10,000 for water quality monitoring efforts to support oyster restoration.
Oyster aquaculture supports local businesses in the region and brings private investment to the overall effort to add more oysters to the bay. Oysters are natural water filterers that build reefs, which serve as needed habitat for marine life such as fish and crabs.
“The Chesapeake Oyster Alliance is proud to award these grants to so many different and deserving organizations this year,” Tanner Council, COA manager, said in the release. “The funding will accelerate efforts to bring back Chesapeake Bay oysters from tragically low population levels by growing aquaculture businesses, supporting restoration, and furthering research. This program is designed to drive innovation in the oyster sector and magnify the amazing work happening across the bay.”
Chesapeake Oyster Alliance, which was founded by the Chesapeake Bay Foundation in 2018, is a coalition of more than 90 nonprofits, academic institutions, oyster growers and other businesses committed to adding 10 billion new oysters to the bay by 2025.