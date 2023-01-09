The Chesapeake Oyster Alliance in partnership with Chesapeake Bay Trust recently announced over $115,000 in new grants were awarded to 13 different oyster-related businesses and organizations to enhance efforts to add more oysters to the bay.

The Oyster Innovation Grants were given to eight different Maryland entities and five in Virginia that are working on projects to boost oyster aquaculture production and oyster restoration in Chesapeake Bay, according to a news release