Chesterton Academy is planning to move 3 miles southeast.
The private Catholic high school will be moving from the St. Anne's Anglican Catholic Church parish hall across from the Charlotte Hall Veterans Home to the parish center at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, which is located at 28297 Old Village Road in Mechanicsville.
In a press release, Headmaster Andrew Pudysz said the school had 25 students in its first year and plans to add another 40 this fall. At the new location, the school will have room for 70 or more students, he said.
“We have been, are, and will always remain grateful to Bishop William McClean and the St. Anne's community for their generosity in offering us use of their building,” Pudysz said. “Without them, it is unlikely that we would have enjoyed the success we had during our first year.”
The new location will offer eight large classrooms, office space and other facilities, according to Barbara Jenkins, admissions director.
The Rev. Michael Tietjen, pastor of Immaculate Conception, expressed his pleasure in the school’s relocation.
“Faced with the challenges of an increasingly secular and materialistic world, Catholic parents can look to Chesterton Academy as an affordable high school for their sons and daughters,” he said. “My parishioners and I are very enthusiastic and honored to have the Chesterton Academy of St. Mary’s as part of our campus.”
The school, which offers classical education, has students from all three southern Maryland counties.