St. Mary’s County government employees might have one less thing to worry about in the next year or so with a proposed new child care center.
The St. Mary’s commissioners heard a 28-minute presentation about a new day care proposal that would be built at the governmental center in Leonardtown.
Department of Public Works Director Jim Gotsch said the idea is to build a 6,000-square-foot center on the grassy space between the drill hall and roadway.
He said the plan is to have the center functioning by the summer of 2025, though he added “my goal is to push it even faster” and have it open next summer.
“I’ve had some conversations with some town officials,” Commissioner Eric Colvin (R) said of the plan, “so I’ve tried to prime the pump and get people on board with that so it doesn’t take too long to get this going. The goal is to get this up and running as soon as quickly as possible so that we can make use of it.”
Recreation and Parks Director Art Shepherd said his department has “been in the before and after [care] business since the beginning for 30 years” and added the county once had infant care at Hollywood Elementary School years back “until the grant went away.”
Shepherd added that he’s “very confident in this team that we can do this. “
Commissioner Mike Hewitt (R) asked if there had been some type of survey done to assess the need for the center, to which Hale replied that there had.
St. Mary’s Public Information Officer Jenna Guzman, who assisted with the survey, said feedback was “overwhelmingly positive.”
Recreation & Parks Deputy Director Jessica Hale said at maximum capacity the center would accommodate 73 children, including up to 12 infants.
“We don’t want to under or over build it,” Hewitt (R) said of the center, which would primarily serve government and sheriff’s office employees and possibly school board employees. “I’m after maximum capacity because if we’re going to have one of these we want it to pay for itself. We want to do the most we can for our county employees.”
The commissioners discovered that if needed the building could only be expanded by another 12 feet based on available land at the location.
“That’s something we need to seriously consider, because … I’m assuming [the survey] also included growth as we get more people working for the county,” Commissioner Scott Ostrow (R) said. “Have we taken that into account, because I don’t want to end up as we built it too small 6 years down the road?”
But Colvin said, “We need this [size] to be successful first.”
Hall added the center would need facility requirements, including age-appropriate classrooms, a multi-purpose room, kitchen, office space, restrooms and a playground.
She added that though there is a playground at the site, state requirements indicate child care centers must have separate play areas and be divided into spaces for ages 2 and younger and 3 and older.
“It cannot be a shared playground,” Hale said. “It must have its own play space.”
Proposed weekly fees would be $250 to $310 per child along with registration and activity fees, which Hale said are “competitive.”
The presentation also showed an annual operating fee of $898,695, which included a staff of about 25. The center would need about 87% capacity to break even.
“This is an undertaking,” Shepherd said. “It’s not only just a financial commitment, it’s also a staff commitment because we now know what the workforce is like.”
Commissioner Mike Alderson Jr. (R) said he would like to see a partnership with CSM’s early childhood education program.
“Without a doubt it’s an ambitious and difficult project,” Colvin said, “but if it was easy every county would do it. I think this is wonderful and really good that we’re moving in the right direction. We’re going to get it built and we’re going to make it happen.”
“I think it’s going to be a blessing for a lot of people in the county,” Ostrow said.
Other actions taken
The commissioners also approved the Senior Center Operating Fund grant application on behalf of the Department of Aging & Human Services in the amount of $7,541 and the Cal Ripken Badges for Baseball grant award in the amount of $6,500.
A Legislative Bond Grant application in the amount of $700,000 for the accessible water taxi for St. Clements Island was given the OK.
And, the board approved and accepted the fiscal 24 Waterway Improvement Fund Grant Award in the amount of $250,000 for Phase 2 of the St. Inigoes Landing Boat Ramp Improvement Project.
