Chopticon High School hosted its annual marching band competition earlier this month. The school parking lot filled with buses as bands from around the Mid-Atlantic region arrived to compete against the "Showband of Southern Maryland," as the CHS band is known.
The Chopticon marching band has a remarkable reputation, winning several awards throughout the years, including the National Championship in 2012 and Mid-Atlantic Regional Championship in 2017 and 2018. Since the school’s founding in 1965, the band has been noticed for its traditional excellence.
As the bleachers filled with band kids, directors and other spectators on Sept. 21, parent volunteers worked the event, selling programs, food and providing any support that they can.
“My son is a freshman in the band this year,” said Carrie Shaffer of Mechanicsville. “I’m really excited for his first show here at the school.”
Robin Girard of Mechanicsville is a parent as well as the home show coordinator.
“The kids spend hours on the bus every weekend traveling to different shows," Girard said. "They’re excited that they are hosting a show at their own school this weekend.”
Rather than spending time traveling to different schools on a cramped bus, the band could prepare for its performance in the comfort of its own practice field. Many parent volunteers were at ease after heavy pit instruments were loaded onto a cart to take to the field, rather than being packed up and transported across the region.
As the Chopticon marching band eagerly waited for its turn to take the field, many decided to get a closer look at the competition. Drum major Amanda Konen could be found with several other band members, standing against a fence with a clear view of the field below, watching intently.
Todd Burroughs, past band director and current supervisor of fine arts for St. Mary’s public schools, was appointed clinician for the show and was judging the bands from the stands.
“I’m really proud of the bands,” Burroughs said. “Within the past several years, our competition has really expanded, we’re up to 20 bands,” when a short time ago there were just five or six, he said.
“In 10 more years maybe we’ll have even more bands. Commitment to marching band arts is growing. It’s great for the county and for the state of Maryland to recognize the inherit talent in our kids,” Burroughs said.
Bands from 15 different high schools performed including Great Mills, Leonardtown and La Plata, all finishing second in their categories with a score of at least 75 out of 100.
Other high schools from Southern Maryland that competed included Calvert, Northern, Westlake, McDonough, Thomas Stone and North Point.
The Chopticon band performed this year’s show, “Insomnia,” near the end of the evening, and its finale met with a cheering crowd. Although the band did not compete at their home show, they scored a 77.625 in their category.