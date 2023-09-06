Community With A Cause Global Methodist Church has always been a church for the people, and that was plainly evident during a late August sermon when a parishioner fell ill.
Fellow parishioners rushed to assist the woman, and emergency services were later called. The Rev. Don Geller Jr. continued to update his congregation on her condition throughout the Saturday sermon.
The church disaffiliated from United Methodist on July 31 and is now known as Community With A Cause Global Methodist Church, the only such church so far in Southern Maryland.
“This split, or schism if you will, has been brewing for many years within the United Methodist denomination as they got more liberal and liberal every year, and were not even following their own book of discipline, so it just boiled to a head,” Geller said of the split. “It was intended to allow churches who wanted to disaffiliate over the issues of human sexuality and it allowed them a way to leave with their assets intact.”
He added the church also decided to part ways “over a difference in theology, and my church’s theology aligns with the newly-formed Global Methodist denomination.”
Geller said 22% of the United Methodist churches in the country disaffiliated — though not all of them joined the Global Methodist Church; some became nondenominational, independent or other denominations — and more than 6,000 parishioners left.
“We’re still Methodists, we’re just not United Methodists,” Geller said. “We’re Global Methodists and that’s a distinction that everyone should understand. We believe that the Bible is the holy inspired word of God, so as the United Methodist denomination gets more liberal in their interpretation of the scriptures, the Global Methodist Church will not do that. So that’s one of the main reasons we left.”
He added about 3,000 churches have affiliated with the new denomination.
“I’m sad about that to be honest with you,” Geller said. “I’ve poured most of my adult life into this and been a pastor for 10 years, so yeah, it was sad to see it happen.”
During a vote at his church, 82% of his congregation voted to disaffiliate from the United Methodist faith.
“We were far beyond the minimum requirement to go,” he said, referring to the 67% needed to part ways.
Geller left his church June 1 to be ordained as an elder in the Global Methodist Church and for the next two months was not able to fulfill the pulpit.
“It was hard, but my leadership team stepped up and filled the pulpit every week I was not able to be there,” he said.
His parishioners say that Geller himself is the reason they attend his church, which prides itself as being open for one and all, including adults and children with special needs, which he calls “those whom God has gifted differently.”
“[Community With A Cause] sticks to the Bible and [Pastor Don] preaches from scripture and he’s got a heart for God and a love for people,” said Steve Hoppengardner of Great Mills, who has been a parishioner for the past five years. “It focuses on all people being able to come to the church, with a special emphasis on some folks that might get lost in [traditional] churches that might be a little disruptive because of their condition, and that’s not a hindrance here. It’s just, ‘Be yourself.’”
“When you leave here you just fill up with pride and feel so much closer to God,” said Phyllis Herbig of Lexington Park, who has been with the church since its inception. “We have one young man and he has so much energy and he’ll start walking around the room [during service] and it doesn’t matter. This is is a people’s church.”
During one service, Geller was talking about Jesus feeding the hungry and had a donut hole in his hand.
“I said, ‘Do you think if we pass this donut hole around everybody could get a bite and be full?” he said. “And before I knew it one of the special needs girls snatched it out of my hand and ate it. Those are what I call ‘God moments.’”
The church will celebrate its Back to Church event at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16, at 22685 Three Notch Road, Suite D, in California. There will be a worship service, men’s quartet, fellowship and refreshments.
“We want to reach those who do not know the love of God or who don’t know Jesus Christ as their savior,” Geller said. “That’s what we want to do. It has nothing to do with growing or more money or anything like that. It just doesn’t. That’s not what’s in our DNA.”
For more information on Community With A Cause Global Methodist Church, call 240-434-5358 or go to www.cwac-church.com.
