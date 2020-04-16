Circuit court approved for grant to cover security updates

The Circuit Court of St. Mary’s County requested from the county commissioners approval to accept a grant award in the amount of $207,661.95 from the Maryland Administrative Office of the Courts for courthouse security improvements.
Administrative Judge Michael J. Stamm attended the meeting via conference call at last week’s meeting to discuss and answer questions about the grant approval.
“This the second year I’ve asked for and was fortunately awarded a security grant that’s a non-matching grant,” he said, adding he plans to go for a third win next year.
“Last year I explained to you we had the [Administrative Office of Courts] do a survey of our security issues and items and we got the priorities out of the way. This [year is] the second tier and my plan for next year is to go for the third tier,” he told commissioners. “I asked for more but they didn’t give me everything I asked for.”
The grant will pay for an upgrade to 37 security access swipe controllers costing $10,501.75, the installation of four additional duress alarms costing $3,169.60 and the installation of a bullet resistant vestibule at the front security entrance costing $193,999.60, according to the budget amendment document provided at the meeting.
Commissioners voted to approve the budget amendment and acceptance of the grant for security improvements for the courthouse before Commissioner Mike Hewitt (R) inquired about the operations at the courthouse.
"Are they still closed down or very limited until the end of the month?" he asked.
“At this point we are until May 5. We are operating on limited restrictions. … We have a priority list that was put out by the court of appeals with seven different cases … and 14 different secondary priorities … from a standpoint of operations we have about 50 items that we are responsible for,” Stamm said. “We’re still open for business, we’re still trying to accommodate anyone who has an emergency and so far we’ve been able to accomplish that, but frankly it hasn’t been very easy.”
On Wednesday, the Maryland Judiciary ordered courts to remain closed through June 5, with limited operations, as part of a new order announced by Maryland Court of Appeals Judge Mary Ellen Barbara.
“People have been reaching out to me about need courthouse services and you’ve been very helpful,” Hewitt said.
Stamm asked about what kind of services are being questioned, since he has personally been looking at each emergency case and “trying to accommodate anyone who has an issue.”
Hewitt specified people are questioning their ability to file for things like titles or marriage certificates, but Stamm offered the online e-filing system as a solution.
“As to the weddings, if it is an emergency [there is] an administrative order allowing emergency weddings such as someone passing, someone’s family member is going to pass,” but it is difficult to get sworn in at court, which is a requirement, when people are not meeting face to face, he said.