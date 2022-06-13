In April 2021 two boys from St. Mary’s County had gone out on a canoe on the Potomac River and hours later had still not returned.
Police and other local organizations such as the Civil Air Patrol assisted in the search efforts, which ended when the teenagers were discovered in an abandoned house on the Virginia side of the river.
“When you’re searching for somebody for the better part of a day and you do find that person alive and well that’s a good day or everybody,” said David Trick, who assisted in the rescue and is now director of the Wing Cadet Program. “There is really nothing more relieving. It is one of those things that you train all the time for in the hopes it doesn’t happen, but being ready for when it does.”
The Civil Air Patrol consists of almost 24,000 cadets around the nation, including 746 in Maryland, and also offers instruction in such areas as model rocketry, STEM events and flight training.
“It’s a common refrain that we’re the Air Force’s best-kept secret because when we tell people we’re with CAP it’s, ‘What’s that?'” said Trick, who lives in Hollywood. “I would say [the program is] popular because of the changes we make in young people. It’s a great program for developing this nation’s youth.”
Cadets usually stay in the program — which is an auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force — from ages 12 to 17, though they are able to remain until they are 21. The program’s core values are integrity, excellence, volunteer service and respect.
“Everybody brings something to the table,” said CAP Col. Wes LaPre, who oversees the Maryland CAP program. “And we try and bring it out of them.”
Almost four years ago, then 13-year-old Liam Stanley was encouraged to attend a meeting by friend and CAP cadet Johannes Klein, but its meetings clashed with his youth group.
“I really didn’t want to do it,” said Stanley, who lives in Huntingtown and is homeschooled, “but my mom forced me to go and I absolutely loved it. What they do is just amazing. They were most things teenagers my age would never be able to do.”
Next month, Stanley will attend the prestigious Robert Ayres Solo & Ground Academy in Hagerstown, in which just 10 participants nationwide are selected.
“It’s one of the things that got me to join,” he said of the week-long intensive program.
There are squadrons in Calvert, St. Mary’s and Charles County.
Ron Tucker retired from the Air Force in 1993 after 20 years flying C-130s and “was looking around for something to do and Civil Air Patrol popped up. It seemed like a natural progression.”
After a hiatus, Tucker returned in 2015 and has been the Charles squadron leader for the past two years.
“Working with these kids, they want to be there and they want to learn and they enjoy the military aspect of it,” the Indian Head resident said. “I hope I make the aerospace and the other stuff exciting to them.”
Major David F. Webster served a term from 2007-2010 and returned two months ago as the St. Mary’s squadron commander.
“There’s a great feeling of accomplishment,” said Webster, who lives in Mechanicsville and is a contractor at Naval Air Station Patuxent River. “I tell the cadets, 'I can teach you but I’m also always learning from you on how to teach it differently.' My satisfaction really is seeing how people grow and me growing with them.”
Civil Air Patrol also has senior members, who volunteer their time to help train cadets.
“I’ve always been interested in aviation,” said Calvert senior member Ken Underwood of Owings, who is a private pilot while his father was and son is a fighter pilot. “I went to a meeting and saw the young people there and thought, ‘I think I really have something to offer with my background in aviation and give back to the young folks in the community.’”
Nothing — not even a 29 degree night camping on a tarmac in Ocean City in February — has curbed his enthusiasm.
“I like seeing the young people who are learning not just about the military, but about teamwork,” he said. “I’ve seen the cadets grow in stature and assume responsibility and it’s nice to see.”
Like many squadrons, weekends are filled with air shows, parades, Memorial Day appearances and SAREX, which is a search and rescue exercise.
It’s early on a Saturday morning in mid-May and a heavy rain the pervious night has resulted in a heavy fog blanketing the St. Mary’s County Regional Airport in California. Despite the conditions, cadets from the three Southern Maryland squadrons had plenty to do, including inspecting some of the aircraft sitting on the tarmac.
St. Mary’s cadet Aiden Hoerl leads the cadets out on the tarmac and toward an older Cessna a few hundred feet away. The cadets carefully inspect the aircraft before Cadet Kevin Benitez phones in the results.
“I can tell him to teach these tasks and he goes out and teaches it,” LaPre said of Hoerl. “And I just sit back and smile.”
Other duties during the day included using a direction finding antennae to listen for an emergency locator transmitter, which assists in finding downed planes.
Though the weather throws a pall on the day’s activities — plans to send teams to local lakes to perform a search for a downed aircraft and a lost person search were scuttled — the cadets earned valuable knowledge.
“Some people learn from books so they can get it from reading, other kids have to do it [hands-on], which is where we come in,” said LaPre, whose motto is "busy hands are happy hands."
“Teachers teach because they can see the future and we feel the same way and so when we give them something to do I can empower them to do it and sit back and watch,” he said.
LaPre said the CAP program is like a family, and recalled that an hour after a death in his own family he received a call from a former cadet in Italy asking if LaPre was OK.
“It’s endless opportunity and the only limit to how much you can actually progress is you,” Stanley said. “You’re the only limit. [Joining the CAP program] has been one of the greatest decisions I’ve ever made.”
For more information on the Civil Air Patrol, go to www.gocivilairpatrol.com.