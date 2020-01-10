Cleanup of oil spill in Mechanicsville complete

Cleanup efforts from an oil tanker truck accident on Budds Creek Road in Chaptico in late November are now complete, state officials say, after thousands of gallons of leaked fuel was recovered.
On Tuesday, Nov. 26, at approximately 7:55 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Budds Creek Road and Mechanicsville Road for the report of a motor vehicle accident involving an overturned semi-truck carrying hazardous materials, with the driver trapped.
The Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department arrived on the scene to find a Ridgell Oil tanker truck off the roadway and overturned in an embankment, with the occupant out of the vehicle. The driver of the truck was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.
According to a representative from Ridgell Oil, the driver will not be returning back to work for the company.
Mechanicsville Fire Chief Mark Trobridge in an interview last week recalled that when the team arrived at the accident scene last November, their first priority was the life of the occupant, with the second being to address the property.
“We’ll try to stop the leak and if we can’t then we stabilize it,” he said, mentioning that in this case the department had to lay out absorbent pads to help with the cleanup.
According to Trobridge, a county hazmat team arrived shortly afterward to pump the remaining oil out of the truck.
Ridgell Oil is responsible for the cleanup under Maryland Department of the Environment oversight.
According to the MDE communications office, the truck was estimated to have spilled 2,400 gallons of fuel, and initial clean-up activity has now been completed. Activities included the recovery of approximately 1,400 gallons of fuel and the evacuation of about 200 to 250 tons of petroleum-impacted soil.
No evidence of impact to the nearby surface waters had been observed. The department is requiring sampling of nearby private supply wells, but that has not yet been completed, MDE said this week.
Once all data from the initial cleanup activities are reviewed, the department will make a determination if additional cleanup efforts are required.
Twitter: @MadisonEntNews