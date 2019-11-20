The St. Mary’s County Health Department is offering grants for low-income property owners to get connected to public sewer.
The St. Clement Shores Wastewater Treatment Plant, built in 1982, was meant to alleviate health hazards in the St. Clement Shores subdivision, where numerous homeowners have weathered failing septic systems. Capacity at the treatment plant is nearly full.
The plant, which disperses treated water by spraying it over land and utilizing rapid infiltration basins, serves over 500 homes in the Compton community. The system is currently operating at 99% capacity, distributing around 99,000 gallons a day.
Although an upgrade to the plant is under design and construction funding is set for fiscal 2021, the health department had identified five existing homes with septic systems determined to be in a state of critical failure with limited options to dispose of household sewage.
In order to assist these residents, the St. Mary’s County Metropolitan Commission initiated an innovative pilot treatment and disposal project at the plant.
The project was able to achieve a much better total nitrogen treatment level, 60% lower than levels allowed in the Maryland Department of the Environment permit.
Working with Maryland Department of the Environment for approval of this enhanced level of treatment, known as biological nutrient removal, a revised permit was obtained by MetCom in May, allowing Bay Restoration Funds to be available to these property owners for their individual connections to public sewer.
The health department’s Clear Water Program, which received $1,641,000 in grant funding this year, administers the Bay Restoration Fund in St. Mary’s and provides funding for nitrogen-reducing septic systems and connection of existing homes to public sewer, which reduces the amount of harmful nutrients, such as nitrogen, that are discharged into the Chesapeake Bay.
Heather Mortiz, environmental health deputy director at the department, said that the Clear Water Program is a way to make the grant process friendly.
“We are putting a friendly face on it. We’ve got money, you’re paying into it, you should be able to use it,” she said at a joint meeting between the MetCom and the county commissioners earlier this month, adding that the largest projects the department does is to replace entire septic systems for low-income properties.
After enhancing the program with the expansion of eligibility requirements in 2013, residential connections that use an on-site sewage disposal system may be eligible for up to $20,000 per residence to assist in connecting to a public sewer system. Small businesses can also receive up to 75% in grant funding toward the upgrade of their on-site sewer system with “best available technology” or funding toward a connection to the established public sewer.
In the case of connections to public sewer, the grant will be awarded for 75% of eligible costs up to $15,000. For those who do not qualify as a small business, they will continue to receive a sewer connection grant for 50% of eligible costs, up to $10,000.
“This was a very big win for the health department, MetCom, [Maryland Department of the Environment] and the commissioners of St. Mary’s County as all five of the failing systems are now connected or are in the process of connecting to public sewer,” George Erichsen, MetCom’s executive director, said in a recent press release about the St. Clement Shores properties.
The expanded eligibility of the program has increased the number of applicants and a wait list has been established to assist all who are interested in the program.
“We encourage everyone who is interested to apply,” Mortiz said.
To check whether a homeowner or business qualifies, contact the health department at 301-475-4321.
