In honor of its angels in the infield as well as its angels in the outfield, men’s softball players dressed in women’s clothing to take part in the annual Clements Cuties charity softball game Saturday in Leonardtown in an effort to entertain and raise money for those in need.

“We’re just raising awareness for childhood cancer, that’s the biggest reason we do this,” said Eddie Bowles, has been playing in the game since 2016. “We learn first-hand the struggles the families go through and the financial burden, so we try and ease that burden. We don’t necessarily try to ease it all. We just try to give [the families] some piece of mind.”


  

