Zach Merchant, left, and Dewain Harclerode advance to field a single during the annual Clements Cuties softball game to raise funds for children affected by cancer and their families Saturday in Leonardtown.
Clements Cuties President Ricky Ryce watches as Willow Dexter rings the bell to signify she is in remission from cancer prior to the annual Clements Cuties softball game to raise funds for children affected by cancer and their and their families Saturday in Leonardtown. Daniel Hamer also rang the bell during the event.
All-Stars player Terra Colliflower, center, rolls off the stretcher due to the ineptness of "medical personnel" and softball players Brian Davis, left, Ryan Gough, Chris Lawrence, Buster Evans, Mike Diglimio and Dale Quade after pretending to roll her ankle at second base during the annual Clements cuties softball game Saturday in Leonardtown. The players ended up loading adult beverages on the stretcher and leaving Colliflower in the dirt.
Clements Cuties catcher Jack Ward, left, watches a foul ball pass him as umpire Bobby Bean flinches during the annual Clements Cuties softball game to raise funds for children affected by cancer and their families Saturday in Leonardtown.
MICHAEL REID/SOUTHERN MARYLAND NEWS
MICHAEL REID/SOUTHERN MARYLAND NEWS
MICHAEL REID/SOUTHERN MARYLAND NEWS
MICHAEL REID/SOUTHERN MARYLAND NEWS
Clements Cuties JW Abell prepares to swing at a pitch during the annual softball game to raise funds for children affected by cancer and their families Saturday in Leonardtown.
MICHAEL REID/SOUTHERN MARYLAND NEWS
Clements Cuties baserunner Tony Norris, left, stands on first base as All-Stars infielder Ayden van der Smissen, a senior at Great Mills High School, readies for the next play.
In honor of its angels in the infield as well as its angels in the outfield, men’s softball players dressed in women’s clothing to take part in the annual Clements Cuties charity softball game Saturday in Leonardtown in an effort to entertain and raise money for those in need.
“We’re just raising awareness for childhood cancer, that’s the biggest reason we do this,” said Eddie Bowles, has been playing in the game since 2016. “We learn first-hand the struggles the families go through and the financial burden, so we try and ease that burden. We don’t necessarily try to ease it all. We just try to give [the families] some piece of mind.”
“We have kids who [have cancer] here,” Gary Norris of Bushwood said, “and we have kids who are out there [in the outfield on billboards] who have lost their life. We don’t want any more billboards out there.”
Bowles took to the field sporting a leopard-print top, string of pearls and a small purse.
“I just try and mix it up every year,” said Bowles, who added his wife helps him pick out his outfits. “It’s a blast and we all enjoy what we’re doing.”
Norris donned an American flag top and earrings as Carlie Hustle, in homage to Pete Rose, and even said he bet 50 cents on the game.
Clements Cuties President Ricky Ryce, who was dressed in a sunhat and long pink dress, said, “The joke is I have more dresses in my closet than my wife does.”
The players faced off against a team of women’s softball league all-stars.
“It’s a ton of fun and it’s for a good cause,” said pitcher Brooke Martin, who has been playing with the St. Mary’s County Women’s Softball League since 2009. “And it’s fun to mess with all these idiots.”
The recipients of this year’s game are 7-year-old Eleanor Sayers (diagnosed with B-cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia), 9-year-old Finn Cusick (diagnosed with Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma) and 10-year-old Jaylyn Almond (diagnosed with Medulloblastoma Group 4), who each threw out the first pitch.
Later, Willow Dexter and Daniel Hamer rang a bell signifying they had finished their treatments and were now in remission.
“They’re simply amazing,” Suzanne Dudley said of the Clements Cuties. Dudley’s son Peyton Greer died in 2021 at the age of 17 from alveolar rhabdomyosarcoma.
“They have truly become our family. They don’t realize what they offer us; it’s not just the game but it’s the family [support],” she said.
Greer is now listed as an angel in the outfield on a billboard. Other billboards remember Nolan Scully and Colton Kirchner. New billboards honoring Lakelyn Draheim and “Super” Gabe Sanchez were unveiled Saturday.
“It’s hard on all of us because we all break down, you don’t see it on the field, but it happens,” Ryce said. “There are a lot of Cuties that will shed a tear and you can’t see it because of their makeup and glasses, but a lot of the guys get choked up because it’s emotional for them.”
So they pull out all the stops with laughter. A Cuties player pitches with a grapefruit, two players smash a chocolate doughnut in Martin’s face and even insert a Tyrannosaurus Rex in the game as a pinch-runner.
Bragging rights are so coveted the Cuties put all 23 of their players on the field at once to help preserve a 14-12 victory.
“All of these guys are ballplayers and at the end of the day all of them have big hearts,” Ryce said. “The guys work hard [at getting into costume] because they know how the families feel.”
The organization began in the 1970s and Norris’ father, Bubby Norris, was one of its original members. When the fundraising event was resurrected in 2013, he said, “It literally took me 45 minutes to get 20 guys to play.”
The Cuties originally played the women’s softball players once a year to help raise funds for their league, but after Ryce took over as president in 2015 he saw a fundraiser for Scully and thought, "We need to switch gears" and secured some key sponsors.
“It’s one of the coolest things out there for the kids,” volunteer Ben Eyster said.
Now the Clements Cuties are asked to do about 50 appearances a year and last year’s fundraising efforts raised $179,000, according to organizers.