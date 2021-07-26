A collection of poems by a former St. Mary's College of Maryland professor has been added to the Library of Congress' 2021 "Route 1 Reads" list.
The Maryland Center for the Book at Maryland Humanities made the announcement about Route 1 Reads.
Route 1 Reads is an annual road trip-inspired reading list connected to the Library of Congress, according to Sarah Weissman, spokeswoman for Maryland Humanities. This year’s genre is poetry.
Lucille Clifton's "How to Carry Water" includes 10 newly discovered poems, a release states. The poems celebrate Black womanhood and resilience and reflect intellect, insight, humor and joy.
Weissman noted that award-winning poet Aracelis Girmay edited the book.
Clifton, who was born in 1936 and died in 2010, was an award-winning poet, fiction writer, author of children’s books and Maryland's poet laureate from 1979 to 1985.
Her love of St. Mary’s College and the local community is evidenced in her work, “Blessing the Boats: New and Selected Poems, 1988-2000,” a National Book Award winner, among her other writing.
About Route 1 Reads
Connecting the 2,369 miles of U.S. Route 1 from Ft. Kent, Maine, to Key West, Fla., the Route 1 Reads initiative is a partnership between 16 affiliate Centers for the Book to promote books that illuminate important aspects of the region for readers traveling the major and meandering highway. The initiative was launched at the 2015 National Book Festival.
Route 1 Reads partners include Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Virginia and Washington, D.C.
For more information, visit Route1Reads.org or follow #Route1Reads.