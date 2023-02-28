A collaborative effort by Three Oaks Center, MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital, St. Mary’s County Department of Social Services, and St. Mary’s County Health Department is providing medical respite services to residents who are homeless.

Participants in the medical respite program have ongoing medical needs after being discharged from the hospital. They receive care coordination and temporary sheltering at Three Oaks Center in order to facilitate the medical services they need post-hospital discharge, according to a release from the health department.


JESSE YEATMAN