An employee at St. Mary's College of Maryland has been published in a statewide journal, and is eager to share his discoveries after two years of intensive research and writing.
Kent Randell, college archivist of information science at St. Mary’s, has published the first of four articles in a series about Maryland’s storied Susquehanna estate in the Maryland Genealogical Society Journal.
The Susquehanna estate was an important site in colonial Maryland history. Originally located near the southern mouth of the Patuxent River, it was a convenient place for collection of the king's customs from ships carrying tobacco and other goods.
Dating from the 1830s, the estate is still standing and is open to visitors, not in Maryland, but in Michigan. After a Dec. 13 eviction notice was served in 1941 on all of the residents of Cedar Point in St. Mary’s County for the wartime construction of Naval Air Station Patuxent River, then-owner Samuel Young offered Susquehanna’s manor house to his friend, Henry Ford, for inclusion in the open-air Greenfield Village museum in Dearborn, Mich. In Maryland, the original site of Susquehanna is now undeveloped and marked with descriptive signage, but can only be visited by those with access to the Navy base, according to the Slackwater website, a historical community catalog.
The Maryland Genealogical Society society publishes its journal three times annually and includes more than 500 pages a year of Maryland source records, family histories, “how-to” articles to improve genealogical research skills, book reviews and other features.
The first article of the series, “The Rousby Era of the Susquehanna Estate, Formerly of St. Mary’s County, Maryland (1669-1744),” focuses on a murder and attempts to claim the fortune of murdered custom collector Christopher Rousby.
“I didn’t choose the series. The series kind of chose me,” Randell said in an interview.
The article has been two years in the making, and Randell said a lot of personal time was spent on his work.
“I was interested in genealogy before I ever thought of being a librarian," he said. "Genealogy is just my hobby … I kept finding stories, so the article became four parts. There was too much to cover in one.”
He said he originally became interested in Henry James Carroll, a sea captain from the 18th century who eventually acquired the Susquehanna estate, after learning that he was on the college’s early board of trustees. As the college archivist, Randell said he is especially interested in the history of the college.
There are two large Carroll correspondence collections, according to Randell.
“My teeny, tiny small germ of an idea was to see if the seminary was ever referenced to in the Carroll correspondence collection, which grew into solving Carroll mysteries, which grew into solving Rousby mysteries, and just the house in general,” he said.
Susquehanna was home to three Protestant royal customs collectors who would find themselves murdered during the 17th Century, including Christopher Rousby.
The main goals in writing the article were to explore exactly how Susquehanna was transferred from the Rousby family to the Carroll family and how the Carroll family of St. Mary’s County was related to the famous Charles Carroll of Carrollton, the sole Catholic signer of the Declaration of Independence.
According to Randell, a journal article must be definitive, “which is to say you’ve turned over every stone, so the process of writing this is also kind of a self-tutorial to find out what kind of primary sources are out there.
“Another advantage to doing this type of research is it is my job to help students find primary sources. It’s also my job to assist professors in finding primary source related projects,” he said.
Randell said that Maryland has a ton of records that are easily accessible.
“The archives of Maryland literally have over 800 volumes of digitized, searchable records,” he said, mentioning that the challenge in his research came from finding out what people in other places were saying.
“What records are in England that didn’t make it to Maryland?” he asked.
For this particular project, the new information was found by looking at what people in Pennsylvania were saying and also by records of the Lords of Trade in England.
Part two of the series is 100% complete, according to Randell, and parts three and four are 90% written and are to be published with the next three editions of the Maryland Genealogical Society Journal this upcoming year.
Part two details the will, which addresses rights of wives and legal rights of mistresses and “outside” children.
“Dozens of people have written about the Rousby murder, so I think the lesson is there are still new things to learn,” Randell said.
Julia King, professor of anthropology at St. Mary’s College, has done some of her own research on the Rousbys and the Carrolls between 1990 and 2000, and said she was able to share her notes with Randell.
“I think people should be very interested in this story. It reveals what a complicated society was here,” she said in a phone interview, explaining that people of the past are similar to the people of today as they struggled with issues of political authority.
“I’m in awe of genealogists and how they find little scraps of information that turn out to be relevant … Kent has seen all sorts of connections … and is doing a really good job,” she said.
When asked how it felt to finally get the first part of his research published, Randell told The Enterprise that “it feels great, and I can’t wait to do something different. I’ve already gotten good feedback ... when you have a puzzle that’s hard to solve, it’s just fun to solve it.”
Randell said he is thankful for help from the editors of the journal, Malissa Ruffner and Jaclyn Fox, and also for the late Linda Davis Reno, a lifetime member of the St. Mary’s County Genealogical Society who got him interested in genealogy.
Copies of the Maryland Genealogical Society Journal can be purchased at https://mdgensoc.org/cpage.php?pt=14.