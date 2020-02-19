A local college official is again asking about funding to upgrade a county road that cuts through part of its campus.
Tuajuanda Jordan, president of St. Mary’s College of Maryland, is urging county commissioners to reprogram funds in the budget so that improvements for Mattapany Road can move forward.
After presenting the state of the college to the commissioners at the Jan. 15 meeting, the president wrote a letter to commissioners dated Jan. 17, regarding the safety of the road, which cuts between the college and the new Jamie L. Roberts Stadium.
Jordan asked in her letter for the county to complete “limited preliminary engineering work to understand” the basic scope of the roadway changes from a safety standpoint.
She wrote, “It is unfortunate that the $250,000” the commissioners had put “forward for this project was recently unfunded,” and she urged them to move the funds into their upcoming capital budget to “move this project forward.”
While known as being unsafe for vehicles, pedestrians and bicyclists, the two-lane winding historic road was also the first built by colonists in Maryland.
Julie King, professor of anthropology at the college, said the road has moved around since it was built in the 17th century, originally an Indian trail that led from St. Mary’s City to the Patuxent River.
Since the “road has historical significance,” it deserves a “thoughtful look,” she said, explaining they need to “plan for 21st century needs for historic places,” and a basic roadway study could help in designing an archaeological survey. According to King, many surveys have taken place around the road already.
“It’s a collaborative effort,” between the county and the college and would be beneficial to “get way ahead of it,” she said.
Jordan’s letter mentions that archaeological resources that may exist “should not prevent the county from improving Mattapany Road. Rather, archaeological, as well as environmental constraints, will inform the design so as to minimize potential negative impacts.”
Commissioner Todd Morgan (R) told The Enterprise last week since the road is “complicated in landscape” and has archaeological significance, it would be “very expensive” to work on. He said there isn’t currently “anything in the [capital improvement plan] for Mattapany Road.”
Twitter: @MadisonEntNews