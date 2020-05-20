College president given authority for donations

St. Mary’s College of Maryland’s president now has the authority to donate unused college property, per authority from its board of trustees, to other public entities.
The approved policy brought forth by Susan Dyer, vice chair of the trustees, at a virtual trustees’ meeting Friday stated it was once up to the board to dispose of college property. And from time to time, college property is no longer of use but could be of use to other entities in the community.
“Examples of such occasions include, but are not limited to the disposal of: laboratory equipment/supplies that are nearing their expiration date and are not anticipated for use by the college; college theater props that cannot be repurposed by the college. Under such circumstances the board has elected to delegate the decision-making to the college’s president regarding how and to whom said property should be donated,” meeting documents state.
President Tuajuanda Jordan would be responsible to inform the board and the college’s legal counsel no later than five business days for any donation more than $1,000. She is expected to prove a statement to the board, explain why the college has no use for it anymore, verify the property will be given to a public entity, explain the charitable purpose that benefits the college or local community and “attesting that disposing of the property will not result in a financial detriment to the college,” the document states.
Kevin Emerson, a biology professor at St. Mary’s College involved with an advisory group for the local health department, told The Enterprise in an April interview that he offered health officials extra lab equipment from the college. He and other faculty collected supply donations and found whatever personal protective equipment they could give.
A statement from Jordan in the board of trustees meeting documents states St. Mary’s College spent $250,000 to quickly transfer to remote instruction, which happened in March, and $3.5 million of room, board and fees was refunded to students at the beginning of the month after in-person classes were canceled and remote learning was instituted due to the coronavirus pandemic. “And revenue lost because of canceled events for the remainder of the semester and through the summer will be hundreds of thousands of dollars,” the document states.
However, some expenses have been recovered due to a decrease in operating expenses and utilities, as well as a $50,000 state grant for IT.
The college is expecting to receive donations for its recovery fund, which was designed to help students and the school during hardships caused by the coronavirus.
Michael Bruckler, spokesperson for the college, said they “hope to raise more than $100,000,” and the school’s website states they have raised more than $80,000 as of this week. Most of the money came from the student government association, which donated $50,000.
This donation will go toward helping fellow students who have experienced financial hardships as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Carolyn Curry, vice president for institutional advancement, said in a release.
Along with the donation policy, trustee members also approved the annual facilities condition report, the fiscal 2021 plant fund budget of $1.32 million, the fiscal 2022 to 2026 state capital budget proposal and the 2020 graduates who would have walked across the stage last weekend but will have a virtual graduation, or senior recognition, on May 23. Jordan said they will hold a campus commencement with dates to be announced later, but not within the next couple of months.
Twitter: @KristenEntNews