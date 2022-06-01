College professor receives scientist award

Troy Townsend always liked taking things apart and then putting them back together, and that love recently culminated in the St. Mary’s College of Maryland professor receiving the 2022 Outstanding Young Scientist Award.
The 36-year-old Lexington Park resident received his award May 11 during a ceremony at the The Maryland Academy of Sciences and the Maryland Science Center.
“I looked at the other winners and I thought, ‘How do I fit in with that group?’” Townsend said. “Evidently someone at the Academy of Sciences stood up and said this person deserves this award, so I can’t really argue with that because they’re the experts.”
Townsend was nominated by Provost Dean of Faculty Mike Wick, who wrote Townsend’s nomination letter along with Pamela Mertz, department chair.
“I knew that the college valued my research and I’ve always been very appreciative of the college’s support and the support of my colleagues,” said Townsend, who is an associate professor of chemistry and material science. “I wasn’t surprised that [Mike and Pam] valued me. I was surprised that I qualified for something so prestigious.”
The Outstanding Young Scientist and Outstanding Young Engineer awards, which were established in 1959 and 1988, are bestowed on scientists and engineers who are 35 years old or younger working in academia, and 40 years old or younger working in other sectors.
Recipients are chosen by members of the Maryland Academy of Sciences’ Scientific Advisory Council.
Townsend grew up on a farm in West Virginia and said he always loved tinkering.
“As a young child I’d always want to learn how things work so I’d always take things apart and try and figure out how they work even when when I wasn’t supposed to,” said Townsend, who graduated from St. Mary’s College with a double major in biology and chemistry in 2007. “Computers, radios, it’s interesting to me how all these [items] have a case around them. I’d always be curious about the secrets inside these boxes.”
Townsend added he’d be able to piece everything back together “most of the time.”
He started working at St. Mary’s College as a visiting professor in 2014, became an assistant professor two years later and was granted tenure in 2021.
Townsend, who also founded the college’s Material Science Program, is pursuing the development of low-cost renewable solar energy technology through ink-jet printing of robust inorganic photovoltaics. Through discovery of a novel bathless metal-composite electroplating technique, he is producing glowing hand tools for the Navy with the goal of improving mission readiness, and has a patent pending.
The other Outstanding Young Scientist nominee was Elizabeth Strychalsk. Outstanding Engineer Awards went to Jamie Spangler of Johns Hopkins University and the Dr. H. Bentley Glass Scholarship recipient was Baltimore City College senior Nayev Pumphrey.
“Maryland and its institutions continue to attract and cultivate some of the world’s leading scientists and engineers,” Scientific Council Chair Terry Teays said in the release. “We can’t take that for granted. These awards should remind our winners — and all STEM professionals and students in the state — that their work is valued. There is a thriving community of science supporters and advocates cheering them on.”
For more information about the awards, go to www.mdsci.org/learn/awards-scholarships/oys-oye/.
