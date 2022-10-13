Colvin and Milburn answer questions

Incumbent Eric Colvin (R) speaks during a forum with Sheila Milburn (D) on Oct. 12.

 Staff photo by Caleb M. Soptelean

Commissioner Eric Colvin (R) and his Democratic challenger Sheila Milburn were first up during a candidates forum on Oct. 12 at the Lexington Park Library.

Their forum was postponed from the previous week due to Milburn having COVID-19.

