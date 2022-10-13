Commissioner Eric Colvin (R) and his Democratic challenger Sheila Milburn were first up during a candidates forum on Oct. 12 at the Lexington Park Library.
Their forum was postponed from the previous week due to Milburn having COVID-19.
Milburn said she’s qualified because she worked 35 years on the local Navy base, has been a realtor for 25 years and served on various leadership positions at her church and on her job.
She supports Del. Brian Crosby’s (D-St. Mary’s) House Bill 655 that would result in St. Mary’s County residents electing commissioners by district instead of at large.
Colvin said he opposed the bill because it would lead to less resources for each district because commissioners would only represent their district.
The incumbent was asked about his role in the redistricting commission that designed and approved new district maps for the county. He noted that his appointee, Matt Burgan, did a good job. “I looked for someone I trusted and thought through feedback he received,” he said.
Colvin was also asked about the county approving a 50,000-square-foot medical marijuana grow house. Colvin said “nobody envisioned there would be a Walmart facility to grow this crop.”
Colvin said a rumor that recyclables were being placed with regular trash absolutely isn’t true. He advised people not to place plastic grocery bags in with recyclables because it clogs the machines.
Milburn said she would work with the sheriff’s office to reduce crime, and said she supports the YMCA in Great Mills and community policing.
They were asked if they support additional YMCAs in the county.
Milburn said additional facilities don’t necessarily have to be a YMCA.
“I want to make clear, this is proof of a concept. Once they’re here, they’ll be able to expand on their own,” without county funding, Colvin said.
Milburn added that her No. 1 issue is affordable housing, and she also wants to add more broadband.
In regard to a question about making the county more walkable and adding more public transit, Colvin noted that the county is slowly expanding its sidewalk network. “This board has been pushing to improve our public transit system for a while,” he said.
Colvin added that the county is trying to get an “app” that will allow customers to pay for transports. “I think we can get there; steps are being taken,” he said.
The candidates were asked about how to reduce traffic outside Gate 2 at Naval Air Station Patuxent River.
Milburn said she would work with the planning commission and State Highway Administration.
Colvin said the biggest issue is when the base changes their guard gate schedule. “We don’t have control over that,” he said.
