Commissioner approve fiscal 2021 budget

St. Mary’s commissioners approved the county’s recommended fiscal 2021 budget at their regular business meeting on Tuesday.
Jeannett Cudmore, chief financial officer for the county, told commissioners they’ve had eight budget works sessions starting in September and the budget is, once again, balanced after incorporating commissioner’s suggestions following adjustments made due to the coronavirus pandemic. A few changes have been made in the process this year, including providing budget instructions for capital improvement project requests and having a county administrator recommended budget, two things she said have helped “make some progress.”
At the beginning of the budget process, the recommended county budget was $259.8 million, but now revenues are down to about $253 million, while expenses have increased by about $255,000. At the last budget work session, some cuts were made and some projects were pushed back to make up the difference.
Cudmore reminded commissioners this budget session had been challenging, since projections were based off of numbers before COVID-19, but she mentioned she could go back and make adjustments if any major changes take place.
Despite some changes to the construction projects schedule, the total capital improvement budget totals $83.7 million, $4.2 million less than what was originally recommended.
Commissioners made several motions, all of which were approved, including the authorization of the tax rate change for the Seventh District Volunteer Rescue Squad rescue tax from $0.011 to $0.03; approval of the land use and growth management advertising fee; the recreation and parks activity fund fees; recreation and parks Wicomico Shores golf fees; execution of the ordinance which sets the tax rates; approval of appropriations made; and approval of the recommended budget.
Commissioner Todd Morgan (R) suggested having the fee increases for the parks and golf course begin on Jan. 1, 2021, rather than July 1, since he wants to encourage social distancing and being outside during the coronavirus pandemic, and others agreed.
