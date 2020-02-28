The St. Mary’s County commissioners discussed the possibility of using OPEB to make up for pay parity for some county employees at the third county budget work session on Tuesday.
OPEB, an employee trust fund known as other post-employment benefits that is required by the state to be funded by local government entities, was a topic of discussion as Jeannett Cudmore, chief financial officer for the county, gave the commissioners an overview of the proposed operational budget. She told the commissioners a property tax assessment revealed a 2.5% increase in the county from fiscal 2020, while income taxes saw a 4.5% growth.
County revenue totaled $259.2 million with additional recurring costs and the county’s expense is $249 million.
After incorporating some costs from the county’s committed items, such as the board of education’s maintenance of effort and other expenses, about $8.5 million remains available.
“We want to look at pay parity for our teachers, deputies and county employees … that still gives us latitude to use OPEB … if we need to,” Commissioner Mike Hewitt (R) said, adding, “We could use that as a cushion.”
“We’ve done a great job of funding our OPEB contribution over the years … We are getting a good return … but it only takes these little things” such as coronavirus, “to watch the market go down 4% in two days,” Commissioner Todd Morgan (R) said before explaining he’d rather wait until after a meeting concerning the OPEB, taking place on Friday, before deciding to make those funds available.
Hewitt said, “The returns we’ve been getting have been double digit, which is excellent … Now is the time to start taking money out instead of pulling it out of the general fund … I’d say we can take up to $3.5 million but we don’t take it all.”
Rebecca Bridgett, county administrator, suggested to commissioners they start the conversation now if they want to take any funding for the OPEB, “whether it stays in the general fund or you’d like to take a portion out of the trust,” she said.
Hewitt addressed Cudmore, “I’d say to you take the $3.5 million but we might have to scale it back once we see what you come up with … we don’t want to deny pay parity just because we’re trying to be scrimpy … it gives you latitude, not that we are going to spend it.”
Commissioners voted on using up to $3.5 million from the OPEB trust to help fund the operating budget, in a 3-2 vote with Commissioner President Randy Guy (R) and Morgan voting against.
“Once you start, this game doesn’t end,” Morgan said of making the money available. “I promise you, you will spend it.”
“We’re going to pay one way or another, either in turnover [rates of sheriff’s office employees] or we’re going to pay for this and go from there. Either way, the $3.5 million is less than we’re paying in turnover of personnel,” O’Connor said, claiming the county has spent $20 million in the past seven years for poor retention rates among sheriff’s office employees.
