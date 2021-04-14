A bill that would change the way county commissioners throughout Southern Maryland are elected died in committee in the Maryland Senate, after having passed through the House of Delegates in early March.
The bill, which would have made county commissioners be elected by the citizens of their own districts, rather than the residents of the county as a whole, had gained unexpected popularity among local Democrats, and notoriety among local commissioners.
After passing its third reading in the house on March 3, the bill was referred to the committee in the Senate, where it did not experience much movement.
Del. Brian Crosby (D-St. Mary's), who introduced the bill, dispelled a theory that the bill failed because of an amendment by Del. Matt Morgan (R-St. Mary's) that would include boards of education.
"It made the bill better," he said. "It made the principle that we are arguing for valid on numerous levels of government."
Morgan, one of the more outspoken opponents of the bill, argued throughout the session this year that the elections change should have been in the hands of the people, and introduced the education amendment along with other amendments, including one to put the bill to a referendum, and another to remove St. Mary's County from the law.
Del. Mark Fisher (R-Calvert), also an opponent of the bill, had proposed an amendment, which failed, that would have launched a ballot referendum in Montgomery County to re-draw a county council district there specifically to favor a Republican candidate.
Current county commissioners in the region also opposed the bill, with Charles deciding in a split vote to oppose it and the other two also opposing.
Crosby said he is unsure if he will bring the bill back next session.
New early voting sites to be added
Crosby had taken a role in working on another election-related bill, which did pass both chambers, which, if signed by Gov. Larry Hogan (R), will require each of the Southern Maryland counties, among others, to host an additional early voting site during the next election season based on their registered voter count.
Local elections officials are working to determine where new early voting sites will be located.
A bill that would create a permanent absentee ballot list as well as regulate where ballot drop boxes are located has also been sent to the governor's desk, and a bill requiring buses to stop at nearby early voting centers, introduced by Crosby, also died in committee in the Senate.
Sen. Jack Bailey (R-St. Mary's, Calvert) was a cosponsor to an elections bill in the Senate that would require certain forms of identification at polling places, but that bill failed, too.