The St. Mary’s County commissioners allocated Tuesday $40,000 from their emergency reserve to the local health department to prepare for potential coronavirus cases in the county, even as the commissioners voted 3-2 to not yet declare a state of emergency.
Stephen Walker, director of the county’s department of emergency services, and Dr. Meena Brewster, the county’s health officer, were at Tuesday’s meeting to update the commissioners on the enhanced alert levels that have elevated as a result of the increased reports of COVID-19 cases in the United States, the virus causing the spread of the coronavirus.
Brewster said Tuesday morning that there have been six confirmed cases of the virus in Maryland, although that number was on the rise, and although there are no current cases in St. Mary’s County, it is likely to spread to the area. She stressed it is important not to panic, to regularly wash hands and stay home if sick.
An agenda item to allocate additional funds to the health department to prepare for the threat was scheduled for March 17, but Commissioner John O’Connor (R) said he doesn’t think they should wait and made a motion to allocate the funds Tuesday, with the other four commissioners agreeing.
In addition, O’Connor made a second motion to declare a local state of emergency, which would expire after seven days, claiming that even though there are no cases here yet, he wants to “get ahead of this” and “prepare for the financial impact.”
Commissioner Eric Colvin (R) agreed with O’Connor and motioned second but other commissioners, along with Brewster and Walker, expressed it may be too early to make that move, especially since it could “potentially panic people,” Walker said.
“This is a motion to be proactive, it’s not that we are having an emergency but it’s to allow for funding mechanisms to allow for us to have the resources needed when things happen,” Colvin said.
O’Connor pointed out that Prince George’s County and Montgomery County were “reactive” when cases were confirmed in their counties and “while they were preparing, they didn’t have all the resources that were necessary because they did not have a state of emergency declared.”
“There is a concern about escalating panic … from a public health perspective we are not at a place where we would issue public health orders for large event cancellations, closures of various aspects of the community. We are close to that and if we get to a place of localized transmission, that would be something we’d be looking at,” Brewster said.
Colvin suggested the health department provide weekly updates at the commissioners meeting, keeping the issue transparent for the community.
“This is a tool box,” O’Connor said, claiming it would give them the resources necessary to “act in that golden minute.”
Commissioner President Randy Guy (R) assured that at the moment it is necessary to declare a local state of emergency, he would immediately call on the other commissioners to meet and act on the matter.
O’Connor’s motion of declaring a local state of emergency in the county went to a roll call vote among commissioners, with O’Connor and Colvin voting in favor and other commissioners voting opposed.
Gov. Larry Hogan (R) last week did declare a state of emergency for Maryland.
