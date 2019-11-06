The St. Mary’s County commissioners began their Tuesday morning meeting at the St. Mary’s Metropolitan Commission building in California to go over capital improvement project updates.
John Deatrick, director of public works for the county, and Christy Hollander, MetCom’s chief engineer, gave the presentation on the capital improvement updates which include water, sewer and road construction improvements within the Patuxent Park and Southampton revitalization projects and updates for FDR Boulevard.
Construction for the Patuxent Park revitalization project is scheduled to be completed in 2021.
While Southampton projects covering Southampton Drive, Bristol Avenue and Windsor Drive will be complete in 2022, projects covering Cambridge Avenue, Brighton Avenue will be complete in 2024, and Lincoln Avenue and Thurman Davis Lane won’t be finished until 2026.
Roads, sidewalks, sewers and drainage pipes are being improved, Hollander said.
Property acquisition issues for phase three of FDR Boulevard, from Route 237 (Chancellor’s Run Road) to Pegg Road, is scheduled to be resolved by the fall of 2020. Divided into two 18-month periods, project completion for the road is scheduled for spring 2021.
Phases 3A and 3B of FDR Boulevard bid projects will be combined and will be a joint solicitation between MetCom and the county, according to Deatrick, adding that 3A construction should begin next year.
“Obviously, I’m not holding my breath,” Commissioner Todd Morgan (R) said.
“The project is cutting through an area that has never had a road before … it’ll be great once it’s completed,” Deatrick said.
Plans for capital project funding for other water and sewer improvements were also presented, incorporating Pine Hill Run Road, Spruce Drive in Town Creek, St. Clement’s Shores, and an asphalt overlay project for Vista Road in Hollywood.
Other topics among discussion between the two included the St. Clement’s wastewater program, sewer problem areas, the bay restoration program and equivalent dwelling unit allocations.
The joint meeting concluded after Joseph Russell, MetCom’s board chair, made a motion to sign a letter of support for the commissioners’ legislative request to decouple the agency’s debt from the county’s debt, a proposal that will be taken to Annapolis in January with the local delegation.
Russell asked the commissioners to reword the legislation so as to not classify MetCom as a public agency.
“We are very much supportive of this [legislation] and we think it will benefit the county. Our only area of concern is the current wording calls MetCom a public agency. We do not qualify as a public agency. Could you reword it? Future laws and regulations could come our way … it doesn’t sound like a big deal but it could be,” Russell said.
The water and sewer utility is a quasi-governmental agency.
Another state law proposal pitched by the county commissioners for the next legislative session would subject MetCom, along with the St. Mary’s County Library board and the St. Mary’s County Housing Authority board, to the county’s sunshine law rather than the less-stringent provisions of the state’s open meetings act. More transparency is needed on those three boards, commissioners said.
Morgan told the MetCom board on Tuesday that he had no problem with rewording the legislation about decoupling the debt, but pointed out that they are getting some pushback from the state delegation.
“I think it is important that everyone understands the decoupling … and knows that is is not harmful,” Morgan said.
