St. Mary’s County commissioners voted during their brief business meeting on Tuesday to apply for a $23,000 grant from the federal government to do work on the St. Mary’s County Airport.
“Great pleasure to bring this to you today, because it brings $23,000 into the county,” St. Mary’s County Department of Public Works and Transportation Director John Deatrick told commissioners on Tuesday, presenting the grant application, which is tied to grant money from the federal stimulus bill signed in December.
As funds should be used for COVID-19 related mitigation efforts, the funds would be used for an upgrade to the ventilation system in the airport terminal which would mitigate pathogens, Allison Swint, the airport’s manager, said.
The funds may also be used for operations, personnel, cleaning, sanitization, janitorial services and debt service payments, according to the county’s application.
“At least you’re not having to disinfect the runway,” Commissioner Mike Hewitt (R) said.
In other business on Tuesday, commissioners voted to renew a lease with the Raley family, who leases 163 acres of cropland from Snow Hill Park in Mechanicsville for agricultural purposes.
Commissioners also voted to support an amendment in an agreement between the St. Clements Hundred and the Department of Natural Resources which would make the county’s museum division manager responsible for working with the St. Clements Hundred to submit a use plan annually.
