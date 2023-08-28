The St. Mary’s County Commissioners heard a presentation about the spending plan for the Maryland 9-1-1 Board Trust Fund, known as Project MD2438, at its meeting Aug. 29 in Leonardtown.

Commissioners President Randy Guy (R) was not present at the meeting. 


  

