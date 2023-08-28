The St. Mary’s County Commissioners heard a presentation about the spending plan for the Maryland 9-1-1 Board Trust Fund, known as Project MD2438, at its meeting Aug. 29 in Leonardtown.
Commissioners President Randy Guy (R) was not present at the meeting.
Department of Emergency Services Deputy Director Kiersten Shea presented the 3-year plan to the commissioners as part of the budget process.
The next step would be for it to be approved by the state.
Standing in for Guy, Commissioner Vice-President Eric Colvin (R) noted that fees from residents’ cellphone bill is used for infrastructure support technology in the center.
Shea’s department requested $1,036,300.00 for FY2024, $1,906,800 for FY25 and $872,300 for FY2026.
Commissioner Mike Hewitt (R) pointed out that costs for each of the previous three years never went above $192,000 and said “we’re nowhere near [$1.03 million] so how does that work/”
“We have identified things each year on the plan that we should potentially be upgrading within the center,” Shea said. “Sometimes that does not happen or it’s moved to next years, it’s just a template or framework of what we’d like to do in the upcoming year and if the money is allocated and on the plan it’s much easier to go in front of the board and collect the fees to do those purchases.”
Hewitt said he admired the work of the 911 dispatchers, but added that “when people pay their tax they expect it to be spent, so if you’re going to have $1,036,300 I would expect you to spend $335,000 dollars a year.”
A replacement generator listed at $500,000 made up almost half of the funding.
That must be one heck of a generator,” Hewitt said. “I’m not trying to compare it to a home generator or anything like that, but that building’s only so big. I would assume that generator just runs that building if the power goes down.”
“We will go through this list and we’ll talk to building services as far as is that necessary [to have],” Shea said. “That $500,000 is there and is earmarked in the event we need it but we’re going to confirm if we need to spend that.“It would run the building and the servers and everything inside that building.”
The commissioners approved the request for $1,036,300.
During commissioner’s time, Commissioner Scott Ostrow (R) - who was celebrating his 45th birthday – said he and other county officials recently met with youth sports leaders regarding the high cost of participating in youth sports.
“We want no kids left behind,” Ostrow (R) said, “we want all kids to have that opportunity to engage in sports in the county and make it affordable to them and their families.”
The commissioner said it wouldn’t be easy but pledged that he and his coplleagues will “roll up our sleeves as we always do and work to ensure we are doing everything we can to support youth sports in St. Mary’s County.”