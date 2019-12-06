County officials are hoping to streamline bus routes, add extra benches at stops and make other improvements in hopes of boosting St. Mary’s transit service — but all at a price to taxpayers.
The St. Mary’s County Department of Public Works and Transportation, along with staff from the KFH Group, have completed the draft of the St. Marys Transit System Transit Developmental Plan and presented it to commissioners earlier this week.
The report included input from members of the transportation advisory committee, who made recommendations based on unmet needs including improved service to the Washington metropolitan area, improved coordination with the Maryland Transit Administration commuter bus service, longer hours of service, additional services to rural areas of the county and new services within the existing service area, such as Leonardtown, Great Mills and Lexington Park.
Improvements to infrastructure, technology and public information are also in the plan, which in turn could provide extra shelters and benches at bus stops and the availability of more detailed maps.
A review of existing services revealed that high-performing transit routes are in the Great Mills, Lexington Park and California areas. The northern county route is the lowest performing.
Department staff said that the northern route would be changed from Charlotte Hall to Budds Creek via Mechanicsville to Charlotte Hall to Leonardtown using back roads near Chaptico on the west side of the county, cutting out a loop in the current route that adds unnecessary time to rides.
A 238-participant community survey was highlighted in the report with several public comments regarding transit desires such as established bus stops, improved pedestrian infrastructure and a bus tracker application.
According to the survey, 47% of participants are aware of the St. Mary’s transit system and had a good overall impression of the service but 29% of participants were aware and had a negative overall impression. 24% were not aware of the service at all.
Technology improvements, costing $446,000, have already been funded for fiscal 2020. The budget for the bus stop improvement plan will cost $40,000 per year and the budget for marketing and advertising improvements is $25,000 with periodic updates.
Other near-term projects include adding capacity on American Disability Act routes, route reconfigurations and a transfer hub study to determine if replacing Tulagi Place in Lexington Park with a more developed purpose-built transfer hub would be feasible.
Budgets for longer-term projects for fiscal 2025 were presented as well.
“This begs the question of how much money do we throw at this?” Commissioner Mike Hewitt (R) asked during the presentation, mentioning that the county used to have a taxi service that got replaced by the buses.
“We are helping people get to work who couldn’t get to work otherwise,” John Deatrick, director of the department of public works and transportation, told commissioners.
“I went through the report and am impressed with the amount of information and I’m excited about the technology,” Commissioner Eric Colvin (R) said.
Commissioners approved the draft of the transit plan with Hewitt motioning first and Colvin seconding.
