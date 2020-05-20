Commissioners approve MetCom budget plan

The St. Mary’s County commissioners on Tuesday approved the St. Mary’s County Metropolitan Commission’s fiscal 2021 capital improvement budget and fiscal 2022 through 2026 plan, with Commissioner Mike Hewitt (R) being the only one to oppose.
George Erichsen, executive director of MetCom, was present to answer any questions from the commissioners.
“I’m excited today to report a lot of progress,” Erichsen said. He mentioned they now have $120 million worth of assets. MetCom provides 1.3 billion gallons of water, “which is an incredible amount of water for the small population we serve,” he said, and they treat 1.6 billion gallons of sewage
Over the next five years, he said they plan to reduce their debt from $112 million to $107 million, which is about a 4% reduction. Capital contributions have continued to stay flat.
He mentioned that not much grant money is available for projects, but MetCom does use its $5.2 million in reserves as much as possible to keep them from having to borrow money.
“We have a self-imposed debt of $120 million for projects,” he said.
Commissioner Todd Morgan (R) asked about MetCom’s customer base, claiming he hasn’t seen a number yet. Erichsen replied about 18,000 people. There are about 113,500 people who reside in St. Mary’s County, according to the U.S. Census.
“My concern has always been for 10 years … there’s been limited growth we have at MetCom and yet the costs keep going up and is then portioned out to the limited customers you have,” Morgan said.
Erichsen said MetCom went through a “debt policy study” and now has a debt policy in place that was adopted last July. The four performance parameters include service affordability, sufficient operating reserves, debt service coverage ratio and outstanding debt to operating reserves.
“I’m pleased to report we met all of our policy requirements this year, which, on the fiscal side, is a big deal for the commission, as well as our constituents,” he said, adding, MetCom has also placed a cap on the increase cost to customers per year.
Hewitt inquired about when Erichsen sees himself being able to reduce MetCom’s undrawn debt, with Erichsen replying he expects the decrease after the summer of this year.
Commissioners also approved MetCom’s request to submit a loan application for the refunding of the prior Department of Housing and Community Development, in the amount of $6.2 million plus cost of issuance and administrative fees, at the meeting.
According to Erichsen, in 2010 MetCom borrowed money from a DHCD loan with a 3.68% interest rate. Refunding can only occur with callable bonds, 10 years after issued, but the window of opportunity to refund is limited and allows the issuer to refinance and refund at a lower interest rate.
To refinance the prior debt, commissioners have to approve the action since they are “technically borrowing again,” he said. Erichsen said they do not know what the new interest rate will be yet, but it is capped at 2.9%, guaranteeing a better interest rate and saving MetCom between $400,000 and $500,000. “All 28 projects in that loan are done … and we are not refinancing any of them,” he said.
Twitter: @MadisonEntNews