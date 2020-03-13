The St. Mary’s County commissioners discussed specific budget requests with department directors for fiscal year 2021, including requests from the recreation and parks department for CDL certification, new vehicles, fee increases and a new initiative at a spray park in the county, at their fifth budget work session on Tuesday.
Jeannett Cudmore, chief finance officer for the county, told commissioners, “This work session is geared toward the county departments” and discussing their budget requests for the next fiscal year.
After the commissioners reviewed the requests, they asked several department directors to come forward to answer questions and justify their requests, including the department of recreation and parks.
The department has a baseline request of about $4 million for fiscal 2021 but requested an additional $105,060 for extra projects and expenses.
Regarding $3,910 for commercial driver’s license training certification, Commissioner John O’Connor (R) asked, “Why don’t we just hire someone with a CDL? There are plenty of CDL drivers out there.”
“That is one of the answers because we didn’t ask for this until now,” Arthur Shepherd, director of the department of recreation and parks, said, adding, “But we’re sometimes not even filling them with people without CDLs.” He mentioned working with the human resources department to come up with a way to require people who get their CDL in the county to work here for a certain period of time in order to maintain the county’s investment.
“It needs to be prorated, there’s no doubt about that,” O’Connor said.
The department understands the investment they’d be making, Shepherd said. “We got to provide some incentive” to recruit drivers. A requirement to retrain current CDL drivers was also enacted last month, according to Bridgett.
The department requested funds for three new dump trucks and a box van for $66,700 since their current vehicles are due for replacement, but the commissioners decided to come back to the request after the current vehicles are inspected. They also decided to hold off on a request for two all-terrain vehicles to use in the county parks, costing $27,500.
Shepherd mentioned increasing some program rates and fees, including that of summer camps and golf courses, but some commissioners were concerned with fees for out-of-county residents using the St. Mary’s facilities.
“These are our facilities. Taxpayers in the county … shouldn’t be paying the same price as someone who is living out of the county. They are paying a fee but subsidizing tax dollars,” O’Connor said.
After some discussion, the department agreed to incorporate the rates and bring them back next week. A new initiative is in the works at Nicolet Spray Park in Lexington Park, Shepherd said.
“We already got approval from the health department … for $4 you come in and utilize the spray park. I’d like to open up one day a week from noon to 4 free of charge,” with an extra staff person on “so our neighbor children will have access to that spray park.”
“What you got there are kids who are disadvantaged,” Hewitt pointed out.
O’Connor asked how much it would cost, and Shepherd calculated it to be $750 a year.
Commissioners liked the idea, but O’Connor said he had a problem “with how this is being done. Just because the ZIP code is 20653 and it’s allegedly disadvantaged in the area doesn’t mean we need to have a special time … if we’re going to do four hours there, give me four hours in Snow Hill [Park], in the north end of the county, for the kids to go into the beach there.”
He continued, “Come up with a program for the entire county, not just because we believe one area has socioeconomic issues and is tied to race … I would like much more to see something that is countywide.”
“We don’t have any other spray parks, do we?” Hewitt asked, with Shepherd responding the county does not.
Commissioner President Randy Guy (R) asked if the spray park is open to everyone in the county.
“Yes, and it’s very walkable,” Shepherd replied.
Commissioners agreed to allow the initiative to move forward, with O’Connor and Commissioner Todd Morgan (R) suggesting they expand their efforts throughout the county.
