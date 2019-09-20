The St. Mary’s County commissioners reviewed nearly two dozen legislative proposals Tuesday, from a $37 million bond request to body cameras for St. Mary’s County animal control officers. A few bills also seek to address tax revenue, including one floated out by Commissioner Eric Colvin (R) to put a county tax on vaping and e-cigarette products.
Maryland counties are not allowed to tax cigarettes or products labeled as “other tobacco products,” county attorney David Weiskopf said Tuesday afternoon. However, according to the Tax General Article of the Annotated Code of Maryland, “vaping is not yet considered an ‘other tobacco product,’” Weiskopf said.
According to the state tax code, other tobacco products include cigars or rolls for smoking (other than a cigarette) that is made wholly or partly from tobacco, or any other product made primarily from tobacco intended for consumption by smoking, chewing or as snuff.
“Under this definition, vaping liquid may not be considered other tobacco product, because it is not a product made primarily from tobacco,” the county’s legislative proposal form states. Vaping liquid is typically composed of propylene glycol, vegetable glycerin, flavoring and nicotine.
“This might just be a case of technology outpacing the law,” Weiskopf said. But effective Oct. 1, Maryland is adding to its business regulation article a new definition of “‘other tobacco products,’ which is going to include vaping type products. That part we’re a little bit unsure of, how that definition is gonna react back to the tax general, but it’s something to discuss if the commissioners want to move forward in Annapolis.”
The proposal would give the county the option of imposing a tax by exempting St. Mary’s from the state’s article limiting the taxing of “other tobacco products.” It does not define how much would be taxed.
Montgomery County, functioning under a charter government, instituted a 30% excise tax on electronic cigarette products in 2015.
“It’s all over the news, it’s not good, it’s especially impacting our children. … Not trying to outlaw it, for anyone who vapes,” Colvin said.
“I support your initiative, I have no problem with it. … Because it’s gonna come down to who’s doing the enforcement on this when it comes to underage sales,” Commissioner John O’Connor (R) said. “If we get ahead of the state and we can actually get this, then it’s fine.”
The commissioners are also seeking authority to raise the county’s hotel tax from 5% to 7%, and to change a stipulation from the county code that, as currently written, keeps individual volunteer emergency services companies from bringing in more tax revenue than what their budgetary needs necessitate.
The amendment would give the county the option of reducing a squad’s emergency services tax for the next fiscal year if that company brings in tax revenue that exceeds their budgetary needs; currently, county code dictates “any emergency services tax revenue that exceed the budgetary needs of the emergency service providers shall be used to reduced the emergency services tax for the next fiscal year.”
The change could free up volunteer companies, like the Mechanicsville Volunteer Rescue Squad, to implement ambulance billing for transport services, rescue squad Chief Jessica Vallandingham Myers said during the commissioners’ meeting.
“For larger companies like Mechanicsville and Lexington Park, we have a large enough call volume that we would probably be able to make what we’re getting in our tax money. For … smaller rescue squads — Seventh District, Ridge, those districts — they don’t run enough calls to even break even, billing,” she said.
“We are looking for supplemental ways to get funding for our apparatus, our buildings, that kind of stuff. But we have not been able to move forward with billing for transport because of the way the code is written,” Vallandingham Myers said.
But what if “somebody gets picked up that doesn’t have insurance?” Commissioner Mike Hewitt (R) asked. “It’s a common thing over here at the hospital.”
Vallandingham Myers said she was advised by billing companies the squads “would have a choice to do ‘soft billing,’” wherein patients’ charges are divvied into three installments, and wouldn’t take a hit to their credit if they were unable to pay the total bill.
The Mechanicsville chief said other county chiefs seemed on board to favor soft billing, but “we have the choice to hard bill as well.”
“What’s the incentive to pay you, if you’re not gonna press it?” Hewitt said.
Vallandingham Myers said, “the majority of our community does have insurance.”
Twitter: @TaylorEntNews