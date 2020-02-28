The St. Mary’s County commissioners received some legislative updates from Annapolis at Tuesday’s commissioners meeting and made some decisions regarding requested letters support and opposition for proposed bills.
County attorney David Weiskopf gathered information regarding a micro-business bill, proposed by Del. Brian Crosby (D-St. Mary’s), which would expedite the payment process of employees of small businesses, especially ones trying to do business with Historic St. Mary’s City and St. Mary’s College of Maryland.
The commissioners requested input from the college and Historic St. Mary’s City about the bill before approving a letter of support.
Weiskopf told commissioners this week, Historic St. Mary’s City “is OK” with the bill but the college has “taken no position” since they “process all of their bills within three to five business days” and it “wouldn’t really matter to them.”
Commissioner Todd Morgan (R) said he “did not see” commissioners “going forward” with the letter of support for Crosby when it’s something the college is not behind.
“I’m not going to support this one for the reason the college is not supporting it,” he said.
“I don’t think we need to fix something that is not broken,” Commissioner John O’Connor (R) said.
Morgan mentioned there is similar legislation being proposed on a state level and “if the state wants to do it … and it feeds down to the college and [Historic] St. Mary’s City, which are both state entities, then c’est la vie … but I don’t think we should have a second ordinance or law that is different than what the state is trying to do in a similar manner.”
Commissioner President Randy Guy (R) suggested signing a letter of no position for the bill before Commissioner Eric Colvin (R) said he thinks “it actually would be a good thing for small businesses in the county that are doing work with the college or Historic St. Mary’s.”
O’Connor said he saw Colvin’s point, but it is something that is getting worked on and “the guidelines are totally different” on the state’s side.
The commissioners agreed to not take a stance on the bill and send Crosby a letter of no position.
Weiskopf also told commissioners about a bill allowing marine contractors to perform services without a license, brought forth by Del. Gerald W. “Jerry” Clark (R-St. Mary’s, Calvert). Clark requested a letter of support for the bill.
Commissioner Mike Hewitt (R) asked why people without licenses would be doing the work in the first place with O’Connor responding that it is for people who are employed by the state.
Weiskopf told commissioners Clark’s legislative aid told him “the bill adds the county and municipality employees to the exemption that current law permits federal and state employees to perform this work without a license.”
The commissioners moved to sign a letter of support for Clark’s bill.
After some discussion about other legislation moving through Annapolis, O’Connor expressed concern over the vaping law “Senator Bailey is putting forward that criminalizes the possession” of tobacco and vaping products for individuals under the age of 21.
“Apparently, Delegate Crosby believes that it’s racially motivated and that it’d be prejudicial to have it to where it’s illegal to possess it under the age of 21. I strongly disagree with that and I don’t understand it … the intent behind it is that [persons under 21] can’t possess it,” he said, adding, if tobacco products aren’t illegal for kids to have, they can still bring it to school, they just can’t buy it.”
O’Connor said there may have been some sort of compromise on the bill to just make tobacco products for underage persons illegal to possess on school property.
“Regardless, if you are possessing it in general and you are not supposed to be purchasing it, it should still be illegal,” he said.
Weiskopf agreed to keep an eye on the bill and said he would be surprised if the school system didn’t already ban such products.
