The St. Mary’s County commissioners discussed a proposed “social host” ordinance on Tuesday, a civil citation that would fine homeowners when underage drinking occurs in their household.
The ordinance, drafted by the Community Alcohol Coalition, would allow local police to issue civil fines to parents and landlords for underage drinking that occurs in their homes.
Similar existing state criminal laws have allowed a criminal penalty to charge homeowners, Chris Shea, the chair of the St. Mary’s CAC, said at the meeting, but charges are rarely brought up under those laws. The civil citation option would allow police to issue tickets without the burden of proof of a criminal case.
“A state crime, you have to prove beyond a reasonable doubt, whereas a ticket is probably either by a preponderance of the evidence or clear and convincing,” County Attorney David Weiskopf said at the meeting. He said that to prove “beyond a reasonable doubt,” the state has to be “99% sure” a crime was committed, but citations require a lesser burden of proof.
Shea also said that the draft proposal currently sets fines starting at $500, along with 20 hours of community service, increasing in $500 increments for subsequent offenders with increasing community service.
“Under fiscal impact it says ‘no.’ But there’s absolutely has a fiscal impact to this,” Commissioner John O’Connor (R) said at the meeting.
“It costs $130,000 to hire and train a deputy on the street. Right now, we’re dealing with other fiscal issues with the sheriff’s department,” O’Connor said.
“We would actually see this as the potential to bring money into the county,” Shea said. “You’re using law enforcement that’s currently on the road, and we have the potential for monies to be returned” by the fines.
Shea said that the proposal does not request any new deputies to be hired, and that the proposal gives deputies another option to deal with underage drinking.
“My understanding is that one of the driving factors of this is that underage drinking, we’re seeing it in younger ages, now, than we’ve historically seen,” Commissioner Eric Colvin (R) said.
“We now are entering the middle schools to instruct on underage drinking,” Shea said. An issue brief from the CAC says that 19% of St. Mary’s youth under 15 took their first drink, other than a few sips, before age 13, compared to 17% of their statewide peers. Shea said that resolutions of support for the proposal have been signed by the Tall Timbers association as well as other homeowner’s associations.
The proposal was presented last Thursday to the county’s liquor board, who did not choose to endorse the proposal, choosing to wait until the bill is written. The board tabled discussion until it convenes in October, after the commissioners next week vote on whether to send the proposals to the county’s state delegation.
County commissioners also discussed a proposal from the county alcoholic beverage board to issue permits to distilleries which would allow them to sell mixed drinks on their premises. That proposal was approved by the board in August.
The change comes from a new state law, passed during the state’s last legislative session, that allows county liquor boards to opt-in to allow distilleries to have on-site consumption permits, which allows them to sell mixed drinks containing their own product. Currently, the county’s two distilleries are only issued a manufacturers’ license by the State comptroller, which allows them to give samples of their product, according to Tamara Hildebrand, the alcohol board’s administrator. The new rule would allow for limited bar service.
“Basically, it’s a limited bar license,” Hildebrand said at the meeting. She said that the distilleries would still have to abide by county bar regulations, and would only be able to use liquor that they produce in their distilleries.
The county commissioners are scheduled to have a joint meeting with state delegates on Oct. 1.
