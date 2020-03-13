The St. Mary’s County commissioners reviewed county department budget requests and decided to grant county employees a 1% cost-of-living increase and a 2.5% merit increase for fiscal year 2021, at a budget work session on Tuesday.
Included in the expenditure summary provided by Jeannett Cudmore, finance officer for the county, was a scenario for the approval of the 1% COLA and 2.5% merit salary increase for county employees that would cost $1.2 million.
“I think we should do that,” Commissioner Mike Hewitt (R) said.
“Everyone else got their money, so why shouldn’t county employees get theirs?” asked Commissioner Todd Morgan (R).
After other commissioners agreed, and it was Commissioner John O’Connor’s turn to vote yes or no to the raises, he said, “you’ve got three” positive votes, but he did not immediately cast his vote. Cudmore said the department has a balanced budget “calculated” based on the raises, and they can “bring that back next week” and “try to have that [impact] spread amongst the departments.”
“So the new number we’re looking at next week is $890,341 [in excess revenue] unless you find any other adjustments?” Hewitt asked, which sat at a little over $2 million before incorporating the merit raises. Cudmore confirmed he was correct.
O’Connor (R) asked if the county still had the additional $500,000 the county administrator added to the emergency reserve, making the fund total $1 million, which Cudmore also confirmed.
“Is there anyway to move that $500,000 that’s been padded in there out into excess so it’s $500,000 in the commissioners’ emergency reserve to see where we sit?” O’Connor asked.
Rebecca Bridgett, county administrator, said there is, as long as there is a consensus among the commissioners.
“What would really be concerning to me was we just saw this virus, COVID-19, this morning and there was $40,000 taken out for that and we’re just starting … I would like to keep more in the reserve … rather than allocating it toward spending,” Hewitt said.
“We never run a deficit, though,” O’Connor responded. “We’ll already have vacancies and salary savings, and historically we always have the $500,000 allocated.”
“I’m with Commissioner Hewitt, with all the moving pieces we are facing out there … it could be used later, but it isn’t just a chunk of $500,000 to start using at this time,” Morgan said.
Commissioner Eric Colvin (R) said he is “with Commissioner O’Connor on this.”
Commissioner President Randy Guy (R) made the deciding vote not to pull the $500,000 from the emergency reserve.
“Then my answer to the merit/COLA is no,” O’Connor said, although his vote did not impact the final decision.
So, the final tallies were 4-1 to approve the raises, with O’Connor voting no, and 3-2 for moving $500,000 into the emergency fund balance, with Colvin joining O’Connor in voting no.
More budget work sessions are scheduled before a public hearing on the overall county budget set for April 28.
