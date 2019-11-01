On Tuesday afternoon, the St. Mary’s County commissioners met for a budget work session to take their first look at next year’s capital improvements budget.
Jeannett Cudmore, chief finance officer for the county, was in attendance to present the budget packet for fiscal 2021.
The projects will require $37 million from general obligation bonds next fiscal year.
The commissioners reviewed budget changes for existing projects as well as new ones added. They also worked to come up with parameters for the operating budget. In the next budget work session scheduled for Dec. 17, justifications for budget changes will be provided, according to Cudmore.
FDR Boulevard, Pegg Road sidewalks, health department renovations, and phase seven of the Three Notch Trail are some of the projects that will require a budget increase.
New projects to the program include Johnson Farm pond repair, an urban legacy program, a shoreline resiliency project, a radio tower camera security project, sheriff’s headquarters construction and several updates to county schools.
The commissioners agreed to eliminate the College of Southern Maryland interparcel access project from the budget.
Cudmore will return to the next work session with a refined list of projects and include a budget with and without the decoupled St. Mary’s County Metropolitan Commission debt, which is currently being proposed.
Commissioner John O’ Connor (R) suggested the finance department speaks to department heads when refining the list, wanting to know what the county can and can not afford. “This is not a wish list,” O’Connor said.
“Only ask for what you need,” Commissioner Eric Colvin (R) said.
The December budget work session will begin with a follow-up of Tuesday’s meeting and then the commissioners will review the operating budget for the upcoming fiscal year.
