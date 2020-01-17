The St. Mary’s County commissioners heard community members speak about several different issues of concern, including pay parity for county sheriff’s office employees, salary increases for school bus drivers, and a sex education event at the Lexington Park library, at Tuesday evening’s public forum.
Out of the 24 speakers who took advantage of the opportunity to address commissioners, eight of them either spoke on behalf of the sheriff’s office or mentioned the sheriff’s office in their comments. Sheriff Tim Cameron (R) is seeking midyear raises for all sheriff’s deputies to bring salaries on par with neighboring counties’ law enforcement agencies.
Skyler Lefave, a Leonardtown resident, is a St. Mary’s sheriff’s deputy and also a member on the board of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 7.
“Being a commissioner can be exhausting, can be demanding, difficult and is often a thankless job which also elicits a lot of criticism at times. Members of the sheriff’s office understand that. We can relate,” he said. “The sheriff’s office has asked for pay parity … when I speak about pay parity, I’m talking about equal pay to our counterparts in our surrounding jurisdictions … we are not asking for more … just equal and fair.”
Lefave told commissioners they often lose highly trained officers to other counties, and will continue to lose them if the issue is not addressed sooner rather than later.
Shawn Moses of Chaptico, currently the supervisor of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office’s Community Oriented Policing Unit, an assistant team leader of the county’s emergency services team and a trustee of the sheriff’s office retirement plan, also addressed the pay disparity gap.
“We are not talking about staplers, vehicles and office furniture. We are talking about people, people who deserve equitable compensation for their part in a larger, broader ideal of what we all want for St. Mary’s County. In this instance, the people we are talking about are your peacekeepers,” Moses said.
He continued, “We all recognize that this board is not responsible for the failures of previous boards which have neglected to provide competitive wages for our employees, but you have the distinct opportunity to rise to the occasion and do what is right for St. Mary’s County.”
Leonardtown resident Jason Smith, another member of the police lodge, had “a little bit of a somber message” for commissioners, he said, and then remained silent for one minute.
“That minute is much faster when it goes by in silence than it does when you’re on the side of the road fighting for your life, waiting for backup to arrive … every time we lose a deputy to Calvert County, Charles County, Prince George’s County … that minute gets longer and longer,” Smith said.
Proposed deputy salary adjustments for pay parity with neighboring counties, which the commissioners recently declined to approve, would add about $3.5 million to the annual budgeted amount of $19 million, according to budget documents.
A call from school bus drivers
Salary increases for county school bus drivers was another popular issue at the public forum.
Commissioner John O’Connor (R) criticized school bus drivers for “running red lights and stop signs” at the Nov. 19 county commissioner meeting, after the employees requested from commissioners a pay increase. He has since voiced support for drivers.
Being a St. Mary’s County school bus driver for 24 years, Dana Pettie of Mechanicsville said she represented the drivers Tuesday night.
“Many bus drivers feel as though they have been the forgotten ones for way too long when it comes to the board of education and the budget,” she said, adding that drivers are “a group of highly trained and responsible individuals” who “go above and beyond assigned duties on a daily basis while sometimes working under very adverse conditions.”
She told commissioners, “We are also on call during school operating hours. If there is an emergency at the school or the weather becomes adverse, we have the responsibility of getting our buses to the designated places in a timely manner. This makes it difficult to take on a secondary job between designated runs if the driver is in need of an additional source of income. … Many of us love the job, and we do, but it is hard to support yourself and your family at a little under $17,000 a year.”
Driver Andrew Cooper of Great Mills and several others also spoke in support of pay increases for school bus drivers before O’Connor addressed the ones in the room, apologizing for “lumping them all together,” but mentioned he’s glad he did because “it spurred this conversation.”
O’Connor said the pay increases are being considered “very seriously” and he “has all the faith in the world that it is going to happen this budget cycle.”
At Wednesday’s board of education meeting, Tammy McCourt, the school system’s assistant superintendent of fiscal services and human resources, said a proposed transportation budget will go up by over 9% after increasing the contracted bus route fee and the hourly contracted driver and attendant rate.
Safety at the library
A number of people concerned about support and safety at this weekend’s sex education for teens event at the Lexington Park library also spoke up that evening, not wanting a repeat of the drag queen story hour event at the library last June, where a protester was arrested for interrupting after he ran past the check-in table, entered the meeting room, and began to address children who were attending the event.
“I’m here to support the sex education class sponsored by SMASH and PFLAG and to emphasis how important it is to have evidence-based comprehensive LGBTQ sex education available in a shared community space like the St. Mary’s County Library,” Pamela Mann of Lexington Park said. “Unlike abstinence education, comprehensive sex education improves health and wellness outcomes for all teens, leading to lower teen birth rates and a decrease in the number of [sexually transmitted infections] in teen populations … the number of teens with STIs is increasing in St. Mary’s County.”
Kelly Keck of Tall Timbers thanked commissioners for returning funds to the library that they initially removed to give to the sheriff’s office after law enforcement officers were provided at the drag queen story event. She also thanked them for designating extra funding to the library for security, which is “unfortunately necessary for police protection, because people have decided to target children by protesting these events and violating the privacy of minors,” she said.
Keck said the sex education class planned for this weekend “requires parental permission,” and if someone does not want their child to go, it’s simple enough to just not take them to the event.
“It’s crucial for us to feel safe … I do not want a repeat of two years ago,” when the library held a sex education class for teens, “where someone broke First Amendment rights and decided to throw holy water on youth,” Sarah Underwood of California said.
After public comment closed, O’Connor said of PFLAG, “These emails come in from these groups and I delete them … the rhetoric that is in some of these, I just can’t take it … everyone has a right to practice their freedom of speech.”
Also on the table
School security was mentioned by Melissa Willey, the mother of Jaelynn Willey, the 16-year-old girl who was the victim of a shooting at Great Mills High School last year.
Thomas Brewer of Great Mills spoke in support of the Whitetail Solar Farm, proposed to be constructed on a horse farm in Lexington Park, and pointed out that he believes opposition from the farm bureau about the project taking up valuable farmland is due to lack of research, since the company that filed the application for the solar farm is known for being agriculturally responsible.
BJ Hall of California, president of the county’s NAACP, asked the commissioners for help tracking minority businesses so that the group can see progress made by those businesses.
Gerald Meyerman, who said he was a representative from a local business association, told commissioners that he encourages them to maximize the number of weddings that can be held at farms during the year, explaining that it promotes tourism and has a positive impact on local businesses.
