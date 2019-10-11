The St. Mary’s commissioners listened to community members as they spoke about several different issues, including the need for a new community youth center, at a public forum Tuesday night in Leonardtown.
Residents were mostly split between requesting the commissions return reallocated funds to the library and supporters of a community center, most of whom advocated for its construction in Lexington Park. Several other issues were also brought up.
Commissioner Eric Colvin (R) made a general comment on the youth center before opening up the floor to the public.
“We could have built a building using county funds, our excellent recreation and parks could have run a community center, but by choosing the path of the YMCA we are saying we want an organization that is not run by the government, but is run by the community,” Colvin said, adding that “this will need community support in order to be successful.”
He encouraged everyone to attend the open meetings held by the recently created YMCA exploratory committee, a group assembled to discern the feasibility of a YMCA in the county.
Roughly seven people who spoke Tuesday encouraged the board to build a YMCA in St. Mary’s County sooner than 2025.
Della Murphy of Lexington Park moved here from New Jersey about a year ago with her husband.
“He’s a veteran with the Coast Guard ,so his job brought us over here,” Murphy said. “I was also starting to homeschool my two young kids. The first thing I did was look for a YMCA, because in New Jersey there is a YMCA and a lot of facilities like a YMCA. … We struggle to find places that we can gather together, a safe space for our children,” Murphy said.
A number of residents, including Marsha Williams of Great Mills, urged the board to expedite the process of building a YMCA, saying that by 2025 when it is expected to be built, her son will already be 17 and will have missed out on opportunities that the center could offer.
“I thank you for creating the exploratory committee, but we need to do more than explore,” she said.
“We moved into Lexington Park four years ago, we moved into such a crime community.
The community center is an integral part of the infrastructure of Lexington Park,” said Troy Cowan, who spoke of the YMCA immediately after his wife, Joan Sullivan Cowan, also strongly encouraged the commissioners to open the center soon for the sake of the community.
Another topic that was discussed included the adoption of pay parity for the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office.
“The agency continues to struggle with recruiting and retention issues due to disparity of salaries with nearby sheriff’s offices and Maryland State Police.
This creates difficultly retaining our No. 1 resource, our people,” said Mike Boyer of Lodge 97, adding that they are the most underpaid in the region. He requested that the board immediately adopt the new pay scales that have been submitted.
School security was mentioned by one resident, who was concerned after $1.3 million was removed from school system’s budget for school safety this year. Melissa Willey, the mother of Jaelynn Willey, the 16-year-old girl who was the victim of a shooting at Great Mills High School last year, lamented the move.
“We don’t get the support for school safety … $1.3 million probably would have been a really good thing to have on the education side of this. I can only hope that you consider putting that money back into budget for school safely instead of saying no, you have to figure it out on your own,” she said to the county commissioners.
Commissioner John O’ Connor (R) responded to this comment.
“For the record, the board did come around, but the schools decided not to take the money for school safety and pushed the [capital improvement projects] off in order to fund salary increases for the teachers, so that was part of the conversation,” he said.
