Commissioners hold last budget work session for fiscal 2021

On Tuesday, the St. Mary’s County commissioners held what they hope to be the last budget work session for fiscal 2021, where they approved several changes to reconcile COVID-19 impacts on revenues and expenses.
Jeannett Cudmore, chief finance officer for the county, told commissioners after making some adjustments, revenues are down to about $253 million, while expenses have increased by about $255,000, creating a $1.8 million difference. Cudmore proposed a plan on how the difference could be met.
Rebecca Bridgett, county administrator, said she emailed county department heads to inform them of the budget gap in the fiscal 2021 operating budget, and asked them to review their own budgets and identify any way they could make voluntary reductions.
“Priority funding areas remain education, public safety and county infrastructure,” she said.
The department of information technology reflected reductions in its budget including $97,402 for a new position and $100,000 for broadband services, which will now be paid for by CARES Act funds.
The sheriff’s office’s budget now reflects the return of a $600,000 increase given to the sheriff by commissioners and the department of public works and transportation gave up $59,000 to fund one new janitorial position.
After speaking with Scott Smith, superintendent of public schools in the county, Bridgett said the board of education reduced its overall school budget by $400,000, which Smith said would probably be found in decreased costs of heating and oil, since prices are lower than they have been in a while and schools have been closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Other departments also made cuts to reconcile the loss in revenue, such as the health department, the state’s attorney’s office, the finance office and the department of land use and growth management.
Despite some changes to the construction projects schedule, the total capital improvement budget remained $83.7 million, $4.2 million less than what was originally recommended.
Commissioners approved the proposed $1.8 million balancing of the operating budget and accepted some changes to construction project timelines. Next week, commissioners plan to review the fiscal 2021 recommended budget for final approval before it kicks in on July 1.
