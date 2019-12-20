The St. Mary’s County commissioners on Tuesday held a budget work session, a follow-up to an Oct. 29 session, where they discussed amended figures for capital improvement projects and the upcoming fiscal year’s operating budget.
Jeannett Cudmore, chief finance officer for the county, told commissioners she worked with various county departments to create “a balanced CIP where we are actually within our debt-capacity measures.”
The capital improvement projects will require $33 million in general obligation bonds next fiscal year, down from the $37 million projected at the last budget work session in November.
Cudmore said that with the help of Rebecca Bridgett, county administrator, she created a list of 13 capital improvement budget instructions, developed based on direction given at the last session, for departments to use when submitting requests so that she is able to bring a more balanced proposed budget to the commissioners.
Regarding county projects that happen every year, Cudmore said, “We looked at those projects … We went back and looked at a three-year spending and the big one principally that I kind of looked at was asphalt overlay. … They budgeted the plan last year about $4.5 million all the way out to 2025, and when I looked at the three-year spending, their spending was about $2.6 million a year so with that we recommended changes to drop that plan down to $3 million a year.”
Cudmore went through a similar process with other overfunded projects, mentioning that it is important to look at whether or not the work can get done and if the money can actually be spent.
She recommended pushing funding for several projects back, such as the sheriff’s office headquarters in Leonardtown, which she recorded as costing $1,850,000 in 2024 and $33,365,105 in 2026 when construction is planned to begin. If additional revenue comes up, the project could be moved forward, she said.
New projects to the program include Johnson Farm pond repair, an urban legacy program, a shoreline resiliency project, a radio tower camera security project and several updates to county schools.
FDR Boulevard, Pegg Road sidewalks, health department renovations and phase seven of the Three Notch Trail are some of the projects that required a budget increase.
Cudmore told commissioners that the $3 million previously moved to fiscal 2020 for FDR Boulevard has been added back into fiscal 2021.
“We have the money sitting there … where are we with this? It seems like we go an inch to get set back two feet … money is getting tied up,” Commissioner John O’Connor (R) said of the unfinished road.
John Deatrick, director of the county’s department of public works and transportation, said they are still in the property acquisition phase for parts 3A and 3B of the project, which is being built in sections.
Commissioner Todd Morgan (R) wanted to know where the department really is with the easement process, with Cudmore responding that they can try to get a better, more realistic timeline to the commissioners soon.
According to Deatrick, 100% of the design plans for 3A are done, so the department should be able to begin construction next summer.
The operating budget for next fiscal 2021 was also discussed at Tuesday’s session. According to meeting documents, next year’s budget is estimated to be about $249 million, a 4.6% increase from this year’s approved budget of $238 million.
According to budget documents, while last year’s total revenue was $231,654,345 with a fund balance of $46,265,223, there is $9.5 million available to spend from the current fund balance and still be able to maintain a fund balance of 15% of the budget.
The next budget work session is scheduled for Feb. 25, 2020.
