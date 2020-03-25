Commissioners move $1 million back into OPEB

Commissioner John O’Connor (R) was not present at a Tuesday morning budget work session, and was unable to teleconference in because of technical difficulties.
“It is completely absurd and shows a true lack of leadership that during a pandemic the commissioners would still hold a budget work session,” O’Connor said. “Furthermore, when I was able to tune in, it was fairly obvious that [Commissioner President Randy] Guy, Morgan and Hewitt had rehearsed the decisions being made. Their decision to hold a meeting and the decisions made today will have far graver ramifications on public safety, our school-age children and overall the safety of our citizens.”
Early in the meeting, Commissioner Todd Morgan (R) made a motion to return the $1 million commissioners pulled from the county’s other post-employment benefits fund back into the OPEB fund, rather than using it in their budget. Commissioner Mike Hewitt (R) motioned second and commissioners voted 3-1 to return the money, with Commissioner Eric Colvin (R) voting against.
Colvin claimed commissioners would be “short-changing our citizens” by putting that money back in the OPEB after already allocating it to the operating budget. The coronavirus is causing a blip in the market, Colvin said, “and once we get over this I am optimistic that the stock markets will rebound to where they were before, we’re going to see a great surge back, everything is going to be OK with that.”
Hewitt said he supported Morgan’s motion because “this is not the time to start using money that we would be getting in return for investment of money from OPEB, I just don’t think we’ll be getting that return now” with impacts COVID-19 is having on the economy. “These are unusual times and it is not a time to be optimistic on revenues,” he said.
Hewitt said their budget is based on a 4.5% increase in revenues but because of COVID-19, there will be a lot of lost income in the county.
After the motion passed, O’Connor told The Enterprise he thanks Colvin “for being the voice of reason as I was not able to attend in person” since “it would irresponsible for me to put our staff at risk.”
He said he wished technology was working properly so that citizens of the district would have a voice but “instead it was silenced again.”
The meeting did eventually broadcast live on local cable television and the county government’s Youtube channel Tuesday morning.
Colvin made a later motion to move the extra $500,000 placed in their emergency reserve fund back into their total revenue that hasn’t been allocated yet, but the motion died after no commissioners seconded the motion.
